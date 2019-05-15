Watch Halle Berry Fire off Rounds for ‘John Wick 3’ Training

Halle Berry got all the way in character for her role in Jon Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, even becoming an expert in target shooting.

Berry is no stranger to big action sequences on screen, but even she admitted that the preparation for John Wick was above and beyond. In new clips posted by the movie’s official social media account, Berry can be seen nailing target shots in quick succession.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Confirmed: [Halle Berry] is unstoppable,” read a Twitter post with the video.

Berry used everything from handguns to assault rifles in the montage, and her bullets pinged off of metal targets with precision. She was accompanied by the franchise title hero, Keanu Reeves, and appeared to be working against a clock.

Another clip showed more footage of the training, this time focused on Reeves. It included scenes of him practicing martial arts in full regalia, fending off attackers with knives and shooting at the same range as Berry.

“Keanu trains his ass off,” said his stunt double Jackson Spidell in the video. “When we train him, we’ll go fro hours and hours and hours, and he just won’t stop. it’s amazing.”

This is John Wick training. Take a look behind the scenes with Keanu Reeves and @HalleBerry. #JohnWick3 is in theaters and @IMAX on Friday: https://t.co/Q5hjL3Hg2f pic.twitter.com/EUP7eg8PlD — John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (@JohnWickMovie) May 14, 2019



Believe it or not, Reeves said that there is “a lot more action in Parabellum than there is in the other two films.” Fans may find that hard to believe, having seen Reeves take down entire mob enterprises by himself in the movies, but we have to take his word for it.

Berry is joining the franchise for the first time. The actress will play an old associate of John Wick, and she factors into the movies canine motifs with two trained attack dogs of her own.

Last month, Berry revealed that she actually got injured training for the role, and she was afraid she would lose it. However, director Chad Stahelski halted the production to be sure they could get Berry on screen.

“I broke three ribs when I was rehearsing for John Wick… It’s like a badge of honor for me, we don’t know how it happened,” she told Extra. “I worked for a little while with broken ribs until I could no longer do it.”

“He waited for me to heal, when I came back I felt better,” she went on. She added that she was extremely anxious to work with Reeves, who has reinvented himself in this franchise, and she wanted to be sure she could keep up with him.

“It was pretty amazing. It was a little terrifying at first because he’s so damn good, and I wanted to be on the same level as him. I didn’t want to disappoint him,” she said.



John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum hits theaters on Friday, May 17.