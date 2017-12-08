Watch: Chris Pratt Attacked by Raptor in New ‘Jurassic World’ Promo

A full trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set to drop on Thursday after a series of teasers have given fans a taste of the upcoming film, and the movie’s stars have shared one final promo ahead of the trailer’s release.

The clip begins with the film’s star Chris Pratt, co-star Bryce Dallas Howard and an intern, Zach King, sitting in a conference room finishing up a viewing of the Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom trailer. They then get a message that it’s time to upload the trailer and exit the conference room to find a computer.

“Did it suddenly just become…ominous?” Pratt asks as the trio leaves the room to dramatic music and dark lighting.

The group then hears a dinosaur-like screech and begins racing through the office to a computer and uploading the trailer via floppy disc before discovering that the dino in question was actually just an adorable cat in a dinosaur costume — or so they think.

“Wait so it was a cat that made the dinosaur sound and tore apart the monitor?” Pratt asks as King and Dallas Howard leave. “Something seems kind of…” The actor doesn’t get to finish his sentence as he’s knocked to the ground by a dinosaur, possibly preparing fans for what’s to come in the film.

The first trailer for the movie will drop Thursday night during the Thursday Night Football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints.

Photo Credit: Facebook / Zach King