Watch ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Come To Life In First Featurette

Audiences are being sent back into the world of Blade Runner this year, when the long-awaited sequel finally comes to theaters.

If you’re wondering what it was like, bringing back such an iconic property, the creative team behind the film have plenty of answers for you. In the first featurette from the film, which you can watch above, the cast and crew take you inside Blade Runner 2049.

The clip begins with some new footage from the movie, where Officer K (Ryan Gosling) is exploring an abandoned house, looking for Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford).

As the interviews begin, Ridley Scott talks about directing the original Blade Runner movie, and what the legacy has meant to him. The new movie comes over 35 years after the original was released in 1982.

Denis Villenueve, director of Blade Runner 2049, then says that he wanted to keep the movie as true to the original as possible, making it a true science fiction movie.

The actors started speaking next, and Ryan Gosling revealed what got him interested in doing the film. As he states, he was a fan long before the project was made available to him.

“When I heard that Ridley was continuing the narrative, I was already invested. I already wanted to know what happened next.”

Harrison Ford was equally as excited for the movie, but for very different reasons. Much like he did in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Ford is using the film as an opportunity to journey back into a character he discovered over 30 years before.

“I think it’s kind of fun to play a character 30 years later. It’s like trying on old clothes, and happily they still fit.”

Watch the full feature above, and see all of the best behind-the-scenes action from Blade Runner 2049. The film will hit theaters on October 2, 2017.

