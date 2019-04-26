Was ’13 Reasons Why’ Star Katherine Langford in ‘Avengers: Endgame’?

While most Marvel fans were happy with how Avengers: Endgame turned out, there was one group left puzzled by the movie: Katherine Langford fans. The 13 Reasons Why star supposedly had a role in the film, but was nowhere to be found in the final cut.

Back in October 2018, The Wrap reported that Langford joined the film and already shot her scenes. However, her role was being kept under wraps. Ever since that report surfaced, she was at the center of plenty of theories, including one suggesting she would be playing the Kate Bishop version of Hawkeye.

However, when Langford took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sporting a red hairdo, that started speculation she would play the adult version of Morgan Stark, Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) daughter.

Despite running three hours, the final cut of Joe and Anthony Russo’s Avengers: Endgame did not include Langford. If it did, she had a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it-role.

On Thursday, after fans saw the first screenings of the film, Langford was asked “What is your character in AVENGERS ENDGAME” on Instagram. Rather than giving a specific answer, Langford only replied with an ellipses, notes Us Weekly.

Langford’s fans took to Twitter to question where the actress was.

Langford shot to fame with her Golden Globe-nominated performance as Hannah Baker in the controversial Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. She also starred as Leah in Love, Simon and stars in Rian Johnson’s upcoming film Knives Out. She was also cast in the new Netflix series Cursed, created by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler.

In May 2018, Langford announced she was not returning to 13 Reasons Why for Season 3, since her character’s story is complete.

“For me, we told Hannah’s story so fully in Season 1,” Langford told Entertainment Weekly last year. “In a way, doing that scene in episode 13 [of Season 2], I’ve so often referred to it as it was the hardest scene because it’s the scene where I had to let her go. I think coming back this season was challenging because it was playing her but not really her.”

Langford added, “It was kind of like being in purgatory for Season 2, and then being able to officially say goodbye to her. It definitely felt like time. For me, letting Hannah go was in Season 1; Season 2 was for Clay to let her go. It was being able to assist Clay on that journey.”

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters, while 13 Reasons Why is now available on Netflix.

