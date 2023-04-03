Warner Bros. Announces New Products and Experiences to Celebrate 100th Anniversary

Warner Bros. Discovery outlined plans for new products, content, and experiences tied to Warner Bros.' 100th anniversary on Monday. The studio was established on April 4, 1923, and is responsible for hundreds of classic movies, from The Public Enemy and Casablanca to Unforgiven and The Departed. Warner Bros. Discovery is celebrating all eras from the studio's library.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products launched new merchandise collections on the WB Shop website, with more coming in the future. The WB Shield Collection in particular will be fun for longtime fans who have a favorite WB shield logo. The Mashup Series features shirts, home goods, and collectibles with Looney Tunes characters reenacting scenes from the studio's beloved films and television shows. (If you've dreamed of a sweatshirt with Looney Tunes characters dressed as Scooby-Doo's pals, now's your chance.) Lastly, there is the Golden Era Collection, which will feature products focusing on the studio's classic movies. The first products focus on Casablanca and The Wizard of Oz.

Many of the collectibles are created through partnerships with top brands. Funko, McFarlane Toys, Mattel, and Spin Master are all producing toys and figures based on WB characters. Theory11 will release collectible card decks, while Monogram is releasing a Looney Tunes blind bag collection of bag clip accessories. Luxury designer Nalebe will also release a footwear collection, and RSVLTS is releasing button-down shirts. Keebler is even releasing WB-themed cookies. Running Press is publishing historian Mark Vieira's book Warner Bros.: 100 Years of Storytelling.

There will be special experiences around the world. WBD is teaming up with Fever for a touring production of Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros., while Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will feature special events. Warner Bros. Movie World and Parque Warner in Madrid will host special events, while the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood will debut a new exhibit on April 4.

Most importantly for movie fans, the Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment division will be releasing four 25-film collections on April 4, alongside new animation collections in April and June. There will also be several major 4K UltraHD releases throughout the rest of the year, including 50th-anniversary editions of The Exorcist and Enter the Dragon. Training Day, Cool Hand Luke, The Maltese Falcon, Rebel Without a Cause, Rio Bravo, East of Eden, and Superman 5-Film Collection are also marking their 4K debuts in 2023.

"We are thrilled to be part of Warner Bros.' storied legacy and to bring these commemorative products and experiences to our fans around the world," Pam Lifford, President of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, said in a statement. "From our beloved franchises to a century of storytelling, this is an incredible opportunity for us to honor the past and build the future of Warner Bros. and bring these characters and stories to life in new and engaging ways. Our anniversary offerings will keep coming all year long so that our fans can be a part of Warner Bros.' history and celebrate their fandom wherever they are."