Watch The Final War For The Planet Of The Apes Trailer

The time for war has come. The end of man is near. The final trailer for War For the Planet of The Apes has finally debuted online.

The conclusion to Matt Reeves’ Apes trilogy arrives in theaters on July 14, and each trailer to this point has seemed do out-do its predecessor. This new footage is no exception.

This final trailer comes on the heels of an epic Charlton Heston-inspired teaser that hit the Internet on Monday morning.

Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.

The cast features Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn, Amiah Miller, Karin Konoval, Judy Greer, and Terry Notary.

It is being directed by Matt Reeves (The Batman), based on a script he co-wrote with Mark Bomback. It is produced by Peter Chernin, Dylan Clark, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver.

