'Violent Night 2' Reportedly Set to Film Very Soon

Violent Night was a big hit holiday action film in 2022, and the movie's sequel is reportedly set to begin filming very soon. According to The Cinemaholic, the movie will begin shooting by the end of this year.

In the film, David Harbour (Black Widow, Stranger Things) plays Ol' Saint Nick, who is just minding his own business and magically traveling the world to bring gifts and joy to families around the world, on Christmas Eve night. However, when he winds up in the home of a wealthy family being robbed by dozens of armed criminals, Father Christmas has to put down the milk and cookies and pick up a sledgehammer. Literally.

In addition to Harbour, Violent Night also stars John Leguizamo (John Wick), Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse), Alex Hassell (Cowboy Bebop), Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), and Beverly D'Angelo (National Lampoon's Vacation). The movie is directed by Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters), from an original screenplay by Pat Casey & Josh Miller, the pair behind Sonic the Hedgehog.

Wirkola is returning to direct Violent Night 2, with Caset and Miller coming back to write the script. "We're talking about it and we're just making deals and getting everything in order," Wirkola previously told The Wrap of prepping the project.

"We have time to really crack the script and figure out the story," Wirkola added. "And we have some ideas, me and Pat and Josh and the producers, we've been talking about where we want to take it and what we want to see."

"There's stuff we left on the floor like the North Pole, Mrs. Claus, the elves," Wirkola went on to offer, teasing what fans can expect from the next movie. "But story-wise I think we have a really, really cool idea that expands on the world and scope, but still keeping that tone that we love from the first one."