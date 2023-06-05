Vin Diesel Reportedly 'Blames' Jason Momoa for Bad 'Fast X' Reviews

Fast X has not had some great reviews, and it's reported that franchise star Vin Diesel "blames" series newcomer Jason Momoa. According to Radar, a source has stated that the Dom Torreto actor thinks Momoa was "overacting" and "scene-stealing" with her performance. "Vin is embarrassed Jason is being branded the only bright spot in the film," the insider added, "and stealing his thunder in the franchise he built himself."

"Jason knows he's the flavor of the moment and Vin's jealous of him," the source also offered. "But he doesn't appreciate Vin trying to poison the public against him. This has the potential to be Hollywood's next biggest feud." Notably, Fast X has a 56 percent Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as 55 out of 100 on Metacritic, which indicates "mixed or average reviews." This is not much lower than the previous film, F9, which has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 59 percent, but is a pretty big drop from entries like Furious 7 (81 percent) or Fast Five (78 percent).

If the reports are true, Momoa wouldn't be the first Fast freshman that Diesel has grown furious toward. He previously had a very heated, and very public feud with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The wrestler-turned-movie star first joined the franchise as Luke Hobbs in Fast Five, before going off to film the spinoff movie Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, alongside Jason Statham.

It's well-known that Johnson and Diesel had a pretty tense relationship during the filming, especially Johnson's last, F8 – The Fate of the Furious. However, back in 2022, Diesel made a public plea to Johnson, asking him to return to the movies. The former WWE champ eventually responded, making it "clear" that he had no intention of returning.

"I told [Diesel] directly that I would not be returning to the franchise," Johnson told CNN. "I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. Vin's recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker's death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding."

"My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace. It's unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters," Johnson continued. "Regardless, I'm confident in the Fast universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter." The pair have since squashed their beef.