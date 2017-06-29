Val Kilmer Says He’s ‘Ready’ For ‘Top Gun 2’ In New Tweet

Val Kilmer has confirmed his involvement in the recently announced Top Gun 2.

friends said it’s official – #TOPGUN2 was announced today. I’m ready Tom- still got my top gun plaque! Still got the moves! Still got it! pic.twitter.com/2fLO1uJhRU — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) May 24, 2017

Kilmer, who played the antagonist pilot Lt. Tom “Iceman” Kazanski in the original 1986 flick, announced his involvement with a selfie posted to Twitter. In the photo, he’s wearing an Iceman T shirt and sunglasses that show he’s ready to return to the skies.

“Friends said it’s official – #TOPGUN2 was announced today,” he said. “I’m ready Tom- still got my top gun plaque! Still got the moves! Still got it!”

Tom Cruise confirmed the sequel to the beloved ’80s film was in the works and that he would be returning earlier this week.

“You know what, I’m probably going to start filming it within the next year. I know. It’s happening – It’s definitely happening,” Cruise said.

Kilmer had previously expressed interest in returning for a sequel and said he enjoyed working with Cruise on the original picture.

“(Tom) was a sweetheart,” Kilmer said. “We were all quite rowdy me and all the real flyboys and the actors, so I actually felt a little sorry for him cause we all had time to play and date the cute extras and zoom around San Diego in muscle cars, but Tom was always in some scene and never go to play with us…”

The frontrunner for the directing job is rumored to be Joseph Kosinski, the director of Tron: Legacy and the Cruise starring-Oblivion.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer had previously teased his involvement with the sequel.

No plot details or tentative release date have been announced, but hopefully it won’t be too long before we see Maverick and Iceman back in the cockpit again.