‘Us’: Horror Movie’s Super Bowl Commercials Sparked Outrage, FCC Complaints

A trailer for Jordon Peele’s new horror movie Us that aired during Super Bowl commercials reportedly sparked outrage among viewers, and led to several FCC complaints.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trailer — which features moments such as a family having their home invaded by strangers and a child-character walking through fire — did not strike a cord with some football fans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A few of those who were upset over the clip submitted complaints to the FCC in order to voice their disapproval.

“Just prior to the start of the Super Bowl on CBS, there was a commercial for a horror movie called Us. This commercial was very frightening to my kids and very inappropriate for young audiences,” one person wrote. “I found it a very poor choice by whoever made the decision to air this commercial at 5:30 in the early evening, just prior to a largely viewed event such as the Superbowl. Of course, we told our children not to watch but it was not possible to reach the remote in time to change channel or mute.”

“Are commercials for horror movies not regulated?” another person inquired. “A commerical for Us played at 5:30pm while families were getting ready to watch the Superbowl. Isn’t there some sort of restriction as to what can be played during certain times ?”

“I think disturbing Horror movie commercials should not be allowed to air on TV during hours that children can see. Especially on something that is supposed to be for the whole family. Disturbing,” someone else commented. “We had to turn off the volume and tell our children to look away a couple times already and the Super Bowl isn’t even past the 1st quarter. Thanks for the nightmares CBS!”

“Commercial (trailer) for Us movie at approx 4:30 before Superbowl was definitely not appropriate for children, should be rated R. My 5 year old daughter was terrified. I shouldn’t have to audit content on an over the air channel before 8 pm, her bed time. Content should be G rated during the day,” one other Super Bowl watcher stated.

Us is an upcoming psychological horror-thriller written and directed by Peele (Get Out) about a family on vacation who soon become tormented by people that look exactly like them, but seem to have a much more nefarious origin.

“It’s important to me that we can tell black stories without it being about race,” Peele told Rolling Stone about his approach to the film. “I realized I had never seen a horror movie of this kind, where there’s an African-American family at the center that just is. After you get over the initial realization that you’re watching a black family in a horror film, you’re just watching a movie. You’re just watching people.”

“I feel like it proves a very valid and different point than Get Out, which is, not everything is about race,” he added. “Get Out proved the point that everything is about race. I’ve proved both points!”

Us premieres in theaters on March 22.