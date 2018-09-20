The Ultimate 2018 Hallmark Christmas Movie Guide and Schedule

Sleigh bells are ringing at Hallmark, the 2018 Hallmark Christmas movie schedule officially making its debut.

Summer has not yet ended, but as stores already begin to roll out the Christmas décor, Hallmark is prepping their famed Christmas movie schedule.

This year’s schedule will be another record-breaker, with Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries together set to premiere a combined 36 TV movies this holiday season, as revealed by Entertainment Weekly, with the season officially set to kick off on Saturday, Oct. 27. Yes, you read that right, Hallmark is getting the 11 pied pipers signing four days before the spookiest day of the year, Halloween, even dawns.

So grab your glass of eggnog and get ready for these Christmas movies.

10/27 – 11/3

Christmas at Pemberley Manor

Date: Saturday, Oct. 27

Channel: Hallmark

Starring: Jessica Lowndes, Michael Rady

Synopsis: “A rich man falls back in love with Christmas and a party planner.”



Christmas Joy

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 3

Channel: Hallmark

Starring: Dannielle Panabaker, Matt Long

Synopsis: “Joy Holbrook (Danielle Panabaker) is a keenly intelligent market researcher with an eye on her company’s top account and garnering a sweet promotion just in time for the holidays. Just as Joy is capturing the attention of the account’s CEO, she receives a call from her Aunt Ruby’s best friend back home in Crystal Falls. Ruby has broken her ankle and needs surgery. Though the timing couldn’t be worse, Joy immediately comes to her aunt’s bedside only to be reunited with former crush, now hospital administrator, Ben Andrew (Matt Long), son of Ruby’s best friend Shirley. Joy also must reconcile Ruby’s stubborn determination to be in control of everything, including the town’s legendary baking competition known as the Cookie Crawl. To keep Ruby focused on healing, Joy volunteers to take Ruby’s place much to the amusement of Ben who knows Joy has no idea of the Herculean task before her. Though Joy initially refuses Ben’s attempts to “co-captain,” she begins to soften and let him in, all the while remembering that there truly is no place like home. Based on the best-selling novel by Nancy Naigle.”

11/4

Road to Christmas

Date: Thursday, Nov. 4

Channel: Hallmark

Starring: Jessy Schram, Chad Michael Murray, Teryl Rothery

Synopsis: “Los Angeles television producer Maggie Baker (Schram) unwittingly falls for Danny Wise (Murray), the son and former producer of his mother’s (Rothery) popular annual Christmas special Julia Wise Lifestyle. When Maggie’s secret plan to reunite Danny and his two brothers with Julia during the live broadcast in Vermont goes awry, Maggie is reminded that above all, it is the love for family and friends that makes the merriest of Christmas.”



Marrying Father Christmas

Date: Thursday, Nov. 4

Channel: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Starring: Erin Krakow, Niall Matter, Wendie Malick

Synopsis: “In the latest installment to the Father Christmas trilogy, Miranda (Krakow) and Ian finally look to tie the knot, but more complications are always on the horizon, putting their happily ever after in jeopardy.”





11/10 – 11/11

It’s Christmas, Eve

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 10

Channel: Hallmark

Starring: LeAnn Rimes, Tyler Hines

Synopsis: “Interim school superintendent Eve Morgan finds herself in a tough spot when she is assigned to shut down a school’s failing music program and must come to terms with here musical past.”



Christmas in Love

Date: Thursday, Nov. 11

Channel: Hallmark

Starring: Brooke D’Orsay, Daniel Lissing, Mary-Margaret Humes

Synopsis: “Ellie Hartman (D’Orsay), an aspiring crafter working in her small town’s bakery shows Nick Carlingson — the big city new CEO during his visit to the bakery’s main floor — that it’s people and not machines that make the business a success.”

11/11 – 11/17

A Soldier’s Christmas

Date: Thursday, Nov. 11

Channel: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Starring: Eloise Mumford, Sean Faris

Synopsis: “Captain Grace Garland (Mumford), a decorated U.S. veteran, returns home after two tours of Search and Rescue in Afghanistan. After being separated from her beloved K9 partner, Grace must rediscover the magic of Christmas. When she finds herself stranded in the town of River’s Crossing a couple weeks before Christmas, the local judge, Joe Peterson (Faris), offers her a place to stay on his property and takes it upon himself to show Grace everything she has been missing; Christmas, family, community, and love.”



Christmas at Graceland

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 17

Channel: Hallmark

Starring: Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown

Synopsis: “A Chicago-based business executive travels to Memphis to secure one of the city’s oldest family-owned banks. While in Memphis, Laurel (Pickler) reunites with an old flame Clay (Brown), a local music promoter with loftier aspirations.”

11/17 – 11/18

A Godwink Christmas

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 17

Channel: Channel: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Starring: Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell, Kathie Lee Gifford

Synopsis: “As Christmas approaches, Paula (Sustad), a St. Louis antique appraiser, reluctantly accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend, Daniel (Giles Panton, Chesapeake Shores), a career-focused attorney. When her Aunt Jane (Gifford) senses she has mixed emotions over the engagement, she invites Paula to her Nantucket home. Upon her arrival, Paula plans a trip to the nearby island of Martha’s Vineyard where she meets Gery (Campbell), a charming inn owner. When bad weather prevents her from departing, Paula winds up staying at Gery’s inn and enjoying local holiday festivities alongside him. They begin to have feelings for each other, but when the weather clears up, they part ways and Paula returns to Nantucket. Sensing she’s fallen for Gery, Aunt Jane shares with Paula her belief that their meeting was God’s way of “winking” at her to help determine which direction her life should take. When Daniel surprises her by spontaneously arriving in Nantucket, Paula decides to move forward with their marriage plans. But back in St. Louis, Daniel soon returns to his all-business ways and a fed-up Paula finally realizes they’re not compatible. When Jane invites her back to Nantucket for Christmas, Paula accepts, unaware that Jane has devised a plan to bring her and Gery together. From author Squire Rushnell of the God Winks book series.”



Mingle All the Way

Date: Thursday, Nov.18

Channel: Hallmark

Starring: Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty, Lindsay Wagner

Synopsis: “Mingle All the Way is a new networking app designed to pair busy professionals together for upcoming events, without long-term romance. Molly (Lilley), founder of the app, is determined to prove to her family that it is a success. Therefore, she joins the app and meets another busy professional, Jeff (Daugherty). When Molly and Jeff are matched, they are both horrified to realize they’ve already had not one, but two disastrous previous encounters. Nevertheless, they agree to stay matched for all their respective upcoming holiday engagements. As the pair gets closer, perhaps their business arrangement might turn into something more this holiday season.”

11/18 – 11/19

Return to Christmas Creek

Date: Thursday, Nov. 18

Channel: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Starring: Tori Anderson, Stephen Huszar, Steven Weber, Kari Matchett

Synopsis: “As Christmas approaches, Amelia Hughes (Anderson), a career-focused Chicago app developer lacking in holiday spirit, returns to her small hometown of Christmas Creek to rediscover the meaning of Christmas. There, she reunites with her childhood best friend Mike (Huszar) and her estranged uncle Harry (Weber), whose mysterious rift with Amelia’s father divided her family during the holiday season when she was a child. As she engages in local holiday festivities — and begins falling for Mike — Amelia finds herself feeling the Christmas spirit and looking forward to Harry’s Christmas Eve tradition of delivering toys to needy children in his small, private airplane. Meanwhile, Harry begins repairing his damaged relationship with his ex-girlfriend Pamela (Kari Matchett). But as she helps prep Harry’s airplane for the toy delivery, a shocked Amelia learns her parents have unexpectedly shown up in town for the holiday and is crushed when her father and Harry resume their longstanding feud. On Christmas Eve, disappointed by her family’s continued fighting, Amelia prepares to return to Chicago and leave behind Christmas Creek and her budding romance with Mike along with it. But just as she’s about to leave, she feels a burst of inspiration that just might turn things around and help her finally restore family peace and embrace romance as love prepares to take flight for Christmas.”



Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane

Date: Friday, Nov. 19

Channel: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Starring: Alicia Witt, Colin Ferguson

Synopsis: “Emma (Witt) returns home to celebrate Christmas for the last time with her siblings in the house they grew up in. After their parents’ recent passing, the siblings reluctantly agree to sell the family home on Honeysuckle Lane, leaving Emma in charge of its belongings. While Emma’s mother’s collection is being appraised, they find a hidden surprise that takes them on a journey to discover the power of love and family during the holidays. Based on the book by Mary Elizabeth McDonough.”

11/20 – 11/21

Hope at Christmas

Date: Saturday, Nov. 20

Channel: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Starring: Ryan Paevey, Scottie Thompson

Synopsis: “Sydney Ragsdale (Thompson), recently divorced, decides to spend Christmas in a house she inherited with her young daughter. As Sydney begins to spend more time at the local bookstore, she meets a teacher, Mac (Paevey), who also fills in for the town Santa. Mac tries to make Christmas wishes come true, and this year Sydney is at the top of his “nice” list. As a new opportunity with the bookstore unfolds, Mac helps Sydney open herself up to life, love, and believing in the spirit of Christmas again.”



Christmas at the Palace

Date: Sunday, Nov. 21

Channel: Hallmark

Starring: Merritt Patterson, Brittany Bristow

Synopsis: “Katie, a former professional ice skater (Patterson), is hired by the king of San Senova, Alexander, to help his daughter in a Christmas ice skating performance. As Katie spends time in the castle and with the king, she and Alex begin to develop feelings for each other and ultimately fall in love. But will the tradition-loving people of San Senova allow their king to make a foreigner their queen?”

11/22 – 11/23

Christmas at Grand Valley

Date: Monday, Nov. 22

Channel: Hallmark

Starring: Danica McKellar, Brennan Elliott

Synopsis: “Burned out from the hubbub of the Chicago gallery world, artist Kelly (McKellar) returns home to the picturesque Grand Valley just in time for Christmas. Maybe her favorite town’s shining season will reinvigorate her love of art and guide her down her next path. Leo (Elliott), businessman and all-star dad to his children, struggles to balance his time this holiday season. When he is assigned to review a hotel in Grand Valley for its value, he sees this as the perfect opportunity for a Christmas family vacation. It isn’t long until Kelly and Leo’s worlds collide. As Kelly re-experiences her favorite Grand Valley traditions with Leo and his children, she begins to find her way back to her passion for art.”



Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 23

Channel: Hallmark

Starring: Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny

Synopsis: “Darcy (Chabert) has always worked hard to prove herself and be successful on her own terms, even choosing to start her own company, rather than work with her father. Returning to her hometown for Christmas, Darcy reconnects with an old rival, restaurant owner Luke (Penny), and they are forced to plan a charity event together. As Darcy spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life and sets out to mend her relationship with her father, and possibly fall in love. Based on the book of the same title by Melissa de la Cruz.”

11/24 – 11/25

Christmas Everlasting

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 24

Channel: Hallmark Channel — Hallmark Hall of Fame

Starring: Tatyana Ali, Dondre T. Whitfield, Patti LaBelle, Dennis Haysbert

Synopsis: “Christmas is fast approaching and years of long workdays employed at New York’s top corporate law firm are about to pay off now that Lucy Toomey (Ali) will be made partner after the New Year. However, when Alice, her older sister with special needs, unexpectedly passes away, Lucy returns back to Nilson’s Bay, Wisconsin, to attend the funeral and handle her estate. While Lucy dreads returning to her childhood home, she also feels real sorrow that she was too busy to take her sister’s last call. Once back in Nilson’s Bay, Lucy meets Peter (Whitfield), her old high school sweetheart and Alice’s former attorney, who informs her of the terms of Alice’s eccentric will that states in order for Lucy to inherit the family home, she must live there for 30 days through the holidays.”



Welcome to Christmas

Date: Thursday, Nov. 25

Channel: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Starring: Jennifer Finnigan, Eric Mabius

Synopsis: “Resort developer Madison Lane (Finnigan) is tasked with finding a location for a new ski resort. While she’s prepared to recommend the resort be placed in Mountain Park, her boss tells her to take a trip to Christmas, Colorado, to consider the location and the incentive package they’re offering. On her way into town to meet with the mayor, Madison has a minor fender-bender with the town’s welcome sign. Town Sheriff Gage McBride (Mabius) gives Madison a ride into town so she can attend the meeting while the car is towed and repaired. Little does Madison know that the town is on a mission to convince Madison that Christmas is the best place for the new ski resort. While stranded, Madison grows to love the community and the spirit of Christmas that runs throughout. Is a resort really the right move for Christmas? Or would the town be better off keeping its charm and traditions intact?”

11/25 – 12/1

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas

Date: Thursday, Nov. 25

Channel: Hallmark

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, Luke Macfarlane

Synopsis: “Noelle (Bure), a holiday hater who toils in a department store in which she is accidentally locked on Christmas Eve. There, she meets a woman who identifies herself as Noelle’s guardian angel and introduces her to several “ghosts” of Christmases past, present, and future.”



Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 1

Channel: Hallmark

Stars: Jill Wagner, Mark Deklin, Holly Robinson-Peete, Barbara Niven, Andrew Francis, Ashley Williams

Synopsis: “When Lisa (Wagner) takes a last-minute Christmas trip to her hometown of Evergreen, she finds that the historic general store has been closed. Using her skills as a professional retail designer, Lisa decides to keep local tradition alive and help the good people of Evergreen bring the store back to life. As Lisa charms a local contractor named Kevin (Deklin) into working with her, the pair find themselves facing one surprise after another as they restore the store to its former glory. When the staff at the Kringle Kitchen temporarily accept the store’s beloved “Mailbox to Santa” for safekeeping, the townspeople find and rally around a mysterious 25-year-old letter that never made it to the North Pole. As old traditions are made new again, Lisa finds herself falling for Kevin, the traditions, and the town of Evergreen.”

12/2

A Majestic Christmas

Date: Thursday, Dec. 2

Channel: Hallmark

Stars: Jerrika Hinton, Christian Vincent

Synopsis: Christmas in the charming town of Briar Falls will be bittersweet this year when architect Nell (Hinton) goes back to her hometown having been given the job of turning the historic Majestic Playhouse into a modern multiplex, much to the town’s objections. The Playhouse has been home to their annual Christmas tableaux, which will now have to end after a long and historic tradition to the town. This job is Nell’s first promotion, and one she wishes she hadn’t been chosen for, especially when she meets the new owner of the theater, Connor (Vincent), whose vision and ideas clash with Nell’s. Since Connor hasn’t had much experience celebrating Christmas, Nell hopes that if she can give him a crash course in Christmas during the town’s Twelve Day Festival, that he might just change his mind about modernizing the Majestic.



Northern Lights of Christmas

Date: Thursday, Dec. 2

Channel: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Ashley Williams, Corey Sevier

Synopsis: Zoey Hathaway (Williams) has been working toward her lifelong goal of being a pilot for years, but everything is thrown off-course when she unexpectedly inherits a reindeer farm, along with the dangerously handsome ranch hand Alec Wynn (Sevier). Now buried in taking care of reindeer and all the Christmas responsibilities, Zoey thinks life has delivered her a strange and cumbersome blow, and she isn’t sure about Alec, who has his own ideas how best to run things. Alec, who has never had many people have faith in him, opens up when Zoey invests trust in him, and the two find themselves falling for each other. Could they both find happiness in the most unlikely of circumstances right before Christmas?

12/8

Homegrown Christmas

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 8

Channel: Hallmark

Stars: Lori Loughlin, Victor Webster

Synopsis: “After stepping down as CEO of her dream job, Maddie (Loughlin) heads home for the holidays to gain perspective. She finds herself running into her old high school sweetheart Carter (Webster), and tensions quickly arise. When forced to put together a Christmas dance for the local high school, Carter and Maddie find themselves putting their differences aside and rediscover what made them fall in love all those years ago.”



Memories of Christmas

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 8

Channel: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Christina Milian, Mark Taylor

Synopsis: “Noelle (Milian) was raised by the queen of Christmas. When she inherits her late mother’s house, she finds out that her mother had been hiring someone to decorate it — Dave (Taylor). The deal is off, but Dave convinces Noelle to let him carry on the tradition. As the display goes up, Noelle’s defenses start to come down. She embraces the town’s Christmas gala that was her mother’s legacy, finds unexpected love, and develops a joy for the holidays that she never thought possible.”

12/8 – 12/9

A Gingerbread Romance

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 8

Channel: Hallmark

Stars: Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Duane Henry

Synopsis: “With Christmas just weeks away, the architecture firm Taylor works for enters her in a contest in which the teams will design and build life-sized gingerbread houses. After the contest, Taylor will likely be getting a promotion to a position in another city. The firm teams her up with Isabelle, a renowned French pastry chef with whom Taylor instantly locks horns. When Isabelle backs out, Taylor stumbles into a local bakery and meets Adam, a baker and single dad. In an act of desperation, Taylor convinces Adam to partner with her for the contest, arguing that winning would give the bakery and his designs much-needed exposure. For years Taylor has been resistant to call anywhere ‘home’ for fear it will only be temporary. But the time she spends with Adam and his daughter in their cozy home, decorating for the holidays and exploring the town at Christmas, fills her with a longing for a place to call home.”



Once Upon a Christmas Miracle

Date: Thursday, Dec. 9

Channel: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: TBA

Synopsis: “Told she would have less than a few months to live without a liver transplant, Heather Krueger’s time was running out when a kind stranger, Chris Dempsey, heard of her plight and discovered he was a perfect match. The two met and before long a friendship developed into romance. The movie follows Heather and Chris’ journey over three Christmases as his selfless gesture leads to a Christmas miracle for everyone involved. Based on a true story.”

12/9 – 12/15

Christmas Wonderland

Date: Thursday, Dec. 9

Channel: Hallmark

Stars: Emily Osment

Synopsis: “Heidi (Osment), who initially left her small town of Pleasant Valley with the dream of one day becoming a successful painter, has put her own art on hold to excel as an art gallery curator. Now, a week before the gallery’s big Christmas party, she must return home to watch her niece and nephew. She comes face to face with her high school love, Chris, now a teacher, who is in over his head after he must find a new last-minute location for the Christmas dance. Heidi offers to help him and together they discover a beautiful place for the dance, perfectly capturing the Christmas spirit, called Wonderland Farms. The more time Heidi spends in Pleasant Valley decorating for the Christmas SnowBall, the more she finds herself inspired to start painting again. With Christmas fast approaching, Heidi soon becomes torn between the life she built in the city and the life she is surprisingly charmed by back in Pleasant Valley, embracing her true passion.”



Time for Me to Come Home

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 15

Channel: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: TBA

Synopsis: “It’s the last Friday before Christmas in New York City and a massive storm is brewing. Small-town business woman Cara Hill is meeting with her banker while country music star Heath Sawyer is playing Madison Square Garden. When the flight to Tulsa they’re both booked on is canceled, this unlikely pair of strangers winds up traveling together. Each has a secret — Heath hasn’t written a song since his father died, and Cara’s mother recently passed and her family’s jam business is failing. Will Christmas provide a miracle — and a chance at love? Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas is a touching story about finding a way home after a loss — to your family and to your own true self. Based on the song by Blake Shelton and the book by Dorothy Shakleford and Travis Thrasher.”

12/16

Entertaining Christmas

Date: Thursday, Dec. 16

Channel: Hallmark

Stars: Jodie Sweetin

Synopsis: “Claire is a cookbook author, crafting expert, and television personality whose name is synonymous with perfection. As she contemplates retirement, her daughter Kara (Sweetin) is poised to become the new face of the Livingston brand. The only trouble is, Kara can’t cook. Or sew. Or do any of the signature things her mother is known for. When a young girl posts a video online requesting Claire help welcome her deployed father home for Christmas, Kara is sent in her place in an effort to prove herself a worthy successor to the board of directors and win the job. As Kara does her best to make a good impression, she gets more than she bargained for when the young girl’s uncle Joe turns out to be a reporter for the local paper, looking for his next story.”



Reunited for Christmas

Date: Thursday, Dec. 16

Channel: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Nikki Deloach, Mike Faiola

Synopsis: “Frazzled and struggling with writer’s block, novelist Samantha (Deloach), along with her boyfriend, heads home to her late grandmother’s home to spend Christmas. While at home with family, her grandmother’s wise words reveal the true meaning of Christmas with Samantha at a time when she most needs encouragement.”

12/22

Christmas Copy

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 22

Channel: Hallmark

Stars: TBA

Synopsis: TBA



Small Town Christmas

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 22

Channel: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: TBA

Synopsis: “Author Nell Phillips’ first book has become a surprise bestseller of the Christmas season. Nell’s last stop on a nationwide book tour takes her to the town of Springdale, the hometown of Emmett Turner, a young man she met over five years ago while both were junior copy editors at a New York publishing company. Nell was hurt when Emmett stood her up for a dinner date and then disappeared from New York without any explanation. As Nell is quick to admit, Emmett’s colorful, nostalgic anecdotes about Springdale inspired her to write this book that is shaping her life and especially this holiday season.”

12/23

Christmas Made to Order

Date: Thursday, Dec. 23

Channel: Hallmark

Stars: Alexa PenaVega

Synopsis: “When architect and Christmas amateur Steven finds himself hosting his family for Christmas, he recruits holiday coordinator Gretchen (PenaVega) to bring holiday joy to his home. Gretchen’s expert Christmas spirit brings Steven’s family together, but neither expected it to bring them closer to each other. After a great opportunity presents itself to Gretchen, she and Steven must decide what’s really important in life.”



Christmas Bells Are Ringing

Date: Thursday, Dec. 23

Channel: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: TBA

Synopsis: “Samantha, a freelance photographer, is returning to Cape Cod for the first time since the death of her mother years earlier. She’s going to celebrate her father’s Christmas Eve wedding to the lovely Helen but is anxious to revisit past memories. However, having never been to the Cape during winter, she finds that it is a whole new experience. On deadline for a big Christmas spread that could ignite her career, she enlists the help of her childhood friend, Mike, to show her around. In the time she spends in Cape Cod with her dad, Helen, and Mike, she finds meaning in her creative pursuits, falls in love, and realizes that Christmas is wherever your family is.”

12/15 – 12/29

When Calls the Heart Christmas

Date: Saturday, Dec. 25

Channel: Hallmark

Stars: Erin Krakow, Lori Loughlin, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Paul Greene

Synopsis: “When a group of orphans become stranded in Hope Valley for Christmas, their caretakers — sisters who have a mysterious backstory — lead Bill (Wagner) to investigate the circumstances of their arrival. He discovers the sisters and their orphanage are in jeopardy, so Abigail (Loughlin) and the other residents rally to make it a Christmas to remember for the orphans. Elizabeth (Krakow), who is preparing for the birth of her child, organizes her students to engage in selfless gift-giving. That, along with a Christmas miracle, help bring wonder, hope, joy, and love to all this Christmas season.”



Focus on Love

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 29

Channel: Hallmark

Stars: Carlos PenaVega

Synopsis: “With only one week to prepare, Lisa Patterson and her family of party planners are given the biggest job in their company’s history: a New Year’s Eve party for tech entrepreneur Megan Clark. But when her brother breaks his leg and her parents head off on a planned vacation, Lisa must reluctantly enlist the help of her brother’s visiting college buddy, David Campos (PenaVega), to help her pull off the event which just so happens to fall on her favorite day of the year. But what Lisa didn’t plan on was falling in love in the process.”