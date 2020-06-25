'Twister' Reboot News Has Fans Remembering 'Into the Storm'

News that Universal Pictures is looking to reboot the 1996 blockbuster film Twister has many fans reflecting on the 2014 film Into the Storm. Released nearly two decades after the Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt-starring classic, the movie also documented weather phenomena, and it immediately made waves on social media Wednesday following Variety's report.

According to the outlet, Universal Pictures is currently in negotiations with Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski about a potential reboot, which would be produced by Frank Marshall. Details regarding the film are still unclear. The original film, which brought in $494 million at the worldwide box office, followed a group of storm chasers researching tornadoes during a severe outbreak in Oklahoma.

Given that Into the Storm followed a similar story, with groups of people documenting an onslaught of tornadoes touching down in the town of Silverton, news of a Twister reboot immediately sparked some confusion. Many fans had believed that the 2014-found footage film acted as a sequel to Twister, while others assumed it was meant to be a reboot or could act as one. Keep scrolling to see what social media is saying.