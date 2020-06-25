'Twister' Reboot News Has Fans Remembering 'Into the Storm'
News that Universal Pictures is looking to reboot the 1996 blockbuster film Twister has many fans reflecting on the 2014 film Into the Storm. Released nearly two decades after the Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt-starring classic, the movie also documented weather phenomena, and it immediately made waves on social media Wednesday following Variety's report.
According to the outlet, Universal Pictures is currently in negotiations with Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski about a potential reboot, which would be produced by Frank Marshall. Details regarding the film are still unclear. The original film, which brought in $494 million at the worldwide box office, followed a group of storm chasers researching tornadoes during a severe outbreak in Oklahoma.
Given that Into the Storm followed a similar story, with groups of people documenting an onslaught of tornadoes touching down in the town of Silverton, news of a Twister reboot immediately sparked some confusion. Many fans had believed that the 2014-found footage film acted as a sequel to Twister, while others assumed it was meant to be a reboot or could act as one. Keep scrolling to see what social media is saying.
In 2014 there was a tornado movie called into the storm, and imo it was the reboot of this film. It was an amazing movie! No need to reboot this film but personally idc, but instead of rebooting, just change the name and let it earn it's success without the title boost— Jay Ninnja (@DarcnessHearts) June 25, 2020
prevnext
Did we forget about 2014’s Into the Storm??
(Excellent score by Brian Tyler btw) https://t.co/Z7472Ts7Ft pic.twitter.com/o1mWmBCNvz— FilmScoreLove (@ScoreAndOST) June 25, 2020
I thought the Twister reboot was “Into the Storm”— Dustin Kiefer (@DKiefer81) June 25, 2020
prevnext
I think this could be interesting to see what a modern day ‘Twister’ movie will look like.
Though I think ‘Into the Storm’ did that…and it wasn’t good at all. https://t.co/duifMkh2PQ— Jared Feinberg (@JrodDraftScout) June 25, 2020
They don’t care about us, it’s about $$$$ and fancy CGI! I kinda thought “Into the Storm” was supposed to be the Reboot...— Curtis Walker (@cwalker_wx) June 25, 2020
prevnext
I'm all for reboots and remakes, until it's unnecessary. In this case, it is. Twister is magnificent. Granted, the marriage subplot could take more of a backseat. But this movie can't be bettered. Besides, we got the awesome Into The Storm. Leave this classic movie alone. https://t.co/C1y7y33u2A— 📽️📺 Paul Berney 🎸🐼 (@Paul_Berney) June 25, 2020
Didn't they do this in 2014 with Into The Storm and it failed? 😂— ☠️ That Rawbee Guy ☠️ (@RobbieB67) June 25, 2020
prevnext
No no no no no no no!! @UniversalPics did you not take notes of Into The Storm? Yes it was pretty good but it’s no #Twister please be creative and make a new storm/tornado movie and not reboot a classic! Know when to say when with reboots! https://t.co/Ux0bOuup8M— Buford T. (@BufordTAmerica) June 25, 2020
We already had a reboot, it was called Into the Storm https://t.co/LVKgzzedZ8— Leo The Phenom (@ThePhenom1000) June 25, 2020
prevnext
Warner Brothers made Into the Storm and didn't call it Twister 2 or Twister: Into the Storm so how valuable could it be?— Franchise Fred (@FranchiseFred) June 25, 2020
There already exists a Twister reboot. It’s called Into the Storm #Twister pic.twitter.com/okywZtYrTJ— Patrick Jones (@pattyj11111) June 24, 2020
prevnext
There is a movie called Into the storm so basically there is a Twister 2.— Brayden Harper (@kentuckywxgeek) June 25, 2020
A remake of TWISTER?
Wasn't that called INTO THE STORM?— Foywonder (@Foywonder) June 24, 2020
prev
they already tried to remake it. It was called Into the storm. pic.twitter.com/0Odtf0M0LB— Adrian Podilla (@Mr_CoCoNutss) June 24, 2020