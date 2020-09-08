'Troop Beverly Hills' Sequel in the Works

A sequel to the iconic 1989 film Troop Beverly Hills is officially in the works, according to Variety. The new movie will be helmed by director Oran Zegman, who will make her feature debut with the film. Zegman holds a performing arts degree from Beth-Zvi in Israel and earned her masters at the AFI Conservatory.

Troop Beverly Hills starred Shelley Long as Phyllis Nefler, a pampered Beverly Hills housewife who became a Wilderness Girls leader as a way to bond with her daughter during her divorce, transforming the once-unorganized Troop Beverly Hills into a true team after a serious of memorable mishaps. The movie was based on the life events of Ava Fries, who served as producer and will return to the sequel as executive producer with Charles W. Fries.

The sequel's screenplay will be by Aeysha Carr, who is the showrunner of Woke and is currently writing Paramount’s reboot of Planes, Trains & Automobiles. The movie will be released under Sony’s TriStar Pictures banner. Nicole Brown and Shary Shirazi will oversee the film for Sony Pictures and producer Laurence Mark will produce.

Troop Beverly Hills is one of Long's most well-known roles and has continued to remain popular with fans in the years since its release. After the sequel was announced, fans took to social media to express their excitement, with many sharing their hope that the original cast members will be involved in some way.

A TROOP BEVERLY HILLS sequel? Maybe we can have nice things pic.twitter.com/IHdxCxJKvr — Peter Gray (@ratedPDG) September 4, 2020

This news has me giddy as a Troop Beverly Hills stan. I worship Phyllis Nefler. 👑 https://t.co/GXmF1AI6S9 pic.twitter.com/zb7rX6fREn — Lisa Steinberg (@GoodHumorGrl) September 4, 2020

A TROOP BEVERLY HILLS SEQUEL???? WHAT A THRILL!!! (I will be so goddamn heartbroken if Shelley Long and Jenny Lewis aren't major players in this film.) pic.twitter.com/d88fqyCmrk — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) September 4, 2020

Last year, a number of cast members, including Long, Tori Spelling, Betty Thomas, Kellie Martin and more, reunited for a 30th-anniversary Entertainment Tonight TV special where they looked back on the making of the movie and shared secrets from the set.

“May I say? I am so proud of these girls and this girl too," Long said during the interview, hugging Thomas. "I am! You know I am. And that’s really why I did this, because of the girls. They are so wonderful."

She also had a message for the fans, telling them, "Well, you can be a Beverly Hills girl! One, two, three, four—" before all the women began to sing, "We’re the girls from Beverly Hills, shopping is our greatest skill! We will fight and try real hard, leave behind our credit card! Beverly Hills, what a thrill! Beverly Hills, what a thrill!"