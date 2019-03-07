‘Triple Frontier’: 6 Charlie Hunnam Photos From His New Netflix Movie

Sons of Anarchy alum Charlie Hunnam has a brand new action movie coming out on Netflix titled Triple Frontier, and fans can get a look at some new stills from the film now.

In addition to Hunnam, the movie also co-stars Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The five play friends who are all military veterans that “reunite to rob a South American drug lord, unleashing a chain of unintended consequences.”

Scroll down to check out some images of Hunnam from the film, and let us know in the comments if you plan to check out the movie!

An Armed Man

In Triple Frontier, Hunnam plays William “Ironhead” Miller, who is the brother of Hedlund’s Ben Miller.

“Their contributions are invaluable — especially down the home stretch, when all five main characters face one major crisis after another, and true colors are revealed,” film critic Richard Roeper said of the men in his review of the film for The Chicago Sun-Times.

Taking Aim

Interestingly, the actors told Forbes that his and Hedlund’s characters were not originally written as brothers, but when they both auditioned director J. C. Chandor decided to rewrite the dynamic.

“There was just a little bit of an issue about which one of us [director] J.C. Chandor would hire because he felt that we were too similar in sensibility and appearance because the characters weren’t written as brothers,” Hunnam recalled.

“I got a call saying [Chandor] was […] considering making these two characters brothers and would I be willing to play with Charlie?,” Hedlund then said, adding, “I said, do you know that Charlie and I have known each other for 15 years and have been super close friends?”

The Crew

After landing their roles, Hunnam, Heldand, and the rest of the A-list stars then had to undergo Special Forces training to get in the right shape and mindset for their roles.

“It was great,” Hedlund said. “It was a great thing to go through together, especially when you’re doing a thing about five guys that really deals with a lot of brotherhood and they had all fought and trained together and been familiar with each other and had a very strong bond.”

Keeping Warm

As previously mentioned, Triple Frontier is directed and co-written by J. C. Chandor, who also wrote and directed the 2011 Oscar-nominated film Margin Call, as well as 2014s A Most Violent Year.

Co-writing the Triple Frontier script with Chandor is Mark Boal, who worked on acclaimed action films such as The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty.

Brews and Bros

Roeper’s aforementioned rave review of Triple Frontier is not the only glowing analysis of the film, as a number of Rotten Tomatoes critics have already expressed a love of the film.

“When greed runs up against conscience, you’ve got a story. It does in Triple Frontier, and the story of that collision is a violent and thought-provoking one,” Seattle Times critic Soren Andersen wrote.

Deep in the Jungle

“It’s a bare-knuckle, heart pounding psychological action drama that re-examines our views on getting what we deserve. Chandor lays on nonstops shocks in wildly escalating tension for an unsettling and unrelenting good time,” What She Said’s Anne Brodie wrote.

“There’s plenty to like about this film and I’m glad I saw it on the big screen. The ensemble cast and taut script makes this a journey worth taking,” Ruth Maramis, from FlixChatter Film Blog, said of Triple Frontier.

Film Poster

“Triple Frontier might have seemed like just another star-laden Netflix movie on the surface, with enough allure to get millions of people at home to hit play over its first weekend, but lacking any real style or substance,” ComicBook.com’s Charlie Ridgely said.

“However, in one of the most pleasantly surprising twists of the year, Triple Frontier is not another Bird Box, born with the sole intent of trending online. In fact, Triple Frontier is exactly the opposite of most Netflix films that came before: It’s great,” Ridgely added.

Triple Frontier Trailer

Triple Frontier is currently playing in limited theatrical release around the United States.

It will begin streaming on Netflix on Wednesday, March 13.