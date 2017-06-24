‘Toy Story’ Consultant Reveals Andy’s Dad’s ‘True’ Fate, Co-Writer Fires Back

A shocking new back-story has surfaced for the father of Toy Story‘s Andy, but it’s being highly contested.

Io9 shared the a story recounted by Mike Mozart, a toy designer who reportedly consulted on the original Pixar classic. His friend, Joe Ranft, was the head writer for Pixar.

According to the account, Andy’s father (who was also named Andy) had polio as a child, with his one-of-a-kind Woody doll being one of his favorite toys. Most of his toys had to be destroyed when he recovered, but Woody, Mr. Potato Head (voiced by the late Don Rickles) and some others were saved.

Later on in life, he has Andy Jr., the Andy seen in the Toy Story films. The father shortly falls ill and has an absolutely tear-jerking death scene, as recounted by io9:

Andy’s father calls Andy over to his bedside, giving him a key from his wallet and telling him to go bring down a chest in the attic. Andy heads up there and grabs the chest, but by the time he returns downstairs… his father is dead. Andy forgets about the chest and the key, only to open it after the funeral. Woody, Slinky, and Mr. Potato Head wake up from their slumber, see Andy Jr., and believe he’s the kid they grew up with all those years ago. They don’t know their original owner is dead; Andy lives on in his son.

That is absolutely heartbreaking, to say the least. However, Toy Story co-writer Andrew Stanton sounded off on the account and claims it’s totally bogus.

Complete and utter fake news. Everyone go back to your homes. Nothing to see here, folks,” he tweeted on Saturday afternoon, adding the hashtag “#I was there”

As that comment surfaced, the original story had already blown up, so some already took it as fact. However, some had seen Stanton’s account and poked fun at the faulty report.

