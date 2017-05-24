Tom Cruise Confirms Top Gun 2 Is Happening

Everybody, it’s time to freak out. Hollywood is known for its love of nostalgia, and it is about to embark on making another much-awaited sequel. In a recent interview, Tom Cruise sent his fans into a tizzy when he confirmed a rumor which has been circulating for years. So, yes – Top Gun 2 is actually happening.

No, really. It is.

In a recent interview with Sunrise 7, Cruise appeared to talk about his work on The Mummy, and the star decided to drop a bombshell on the interviewers. When the pair asked Cruise is Top Gun 2 was happening, the actor smiled wide before giving the answer fans have been wanting to hear.

“It’s true. Yeah, it’s true,” Cruise said. “You know what, I’m probably going to start filming it within the next year. I know. It’s happening – It’s definitely happening.”

Cruise went on to say this was the first confirmation he’s given about the film, but the actor has teased his interest in i for some time. Over on Twitter, clues about the feature have been dropping left-and-right for some time now. Last January, Jerry Bruckheimer posted a photo of himself with Cruise, and the director was not shy about hinting at the duo’s Top Gun 2 plans.

“Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend @TomCruise and discuss a little Top Gun 2,” Bruckheimer captioned the image.

Shortly after the picture went viral, Cruise appeared on the Graham Norton Show over in the UK. When the host asked the star about the sequel’s possibility, Cruise did admit things were happening behind-the-scenes to make the project a reality.

“Yes, we’re discussing it,” Cruise admitted after Norton begged a bit. “We’re discussing it. We’re trying to figure it out.”

You can check out the synopsis of Top Gun from Rotten Tomatoes below: