Tom Cruise Reveals He Did Zero-Gravity Stunt For The Mummy, 64 Times

Tom Cruise has revealed what it took to pull off a zero gravity stunt for The Mummy, the upcoming film that kicks off Universal Pictures’ “Dark Universe” of monster movies.

The 54-year-old actor, who plays adventurer Nick Morton in the film, and his co-star Annabelle Wallis were guests on The Graham Norton Show and spoke about the incredible stunt, which involved the actors filming in a “zero gravity” plane to simulate the plane crash. The actors did not use stunt doubles and had to shoot the intense scene dozens of times.

“I had to convince the studio to let me do it, and Annabelle and I had to do the scene 64 times,” Cruise said, according to the Daily Mail. “It took us two days and the crew was flying around and vomiting in between takes. You couldn’t train for this.

“Normally stunts take months of prepping but we just did it. It was wild and I can’t believe the studio actually let me do it.”

Wallis also touched on the elaborate scene and the experience working with Cruise

“If you get any job you are excited but doing a stunt with him that he has never done before is just incredible. And, not vomiting on him!”

Cruise previously dished on the stunt in a behind-the-scenes featurette, which can be watched above. As the crew shows that the set was like during the zero gravity scene, Cruise chimes in about his experience.

“We had to prepare as much as we could, but then we don’t quite know what’s going to happen,” he said. “We want it to be wild, and violent and spontaneous for an audience. They’re seeing it, it’s happening in real time.”

The Mummy is the first film in Universal’s rebooted line of monster films, entitled the “Dark Universe.” Mummy co-stars Russell Crowe and Sofia Boutella will join Cruise in the film universe, along with Johnny Depp and Javier Bardem.

The Mummy is the first film in Universal's rebooted line of monster films, entitled the "Dark Universe." Mummy co-stars Russell Crowe and Sofia Boutella will join Cruise in the film universe, along with Johnny Depp and Javier Bardem.

The Mummy opens in theaters June 9, 2017.