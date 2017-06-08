Tom Cruise Hints At Volleyball Scene In Top Gun Sequel

Tom Cruise is dropping hints about the Top Gun sequel, and the 54-year-old actor teased that there may be a volleyball scene in the upcoming movie.

At the premiere of his latest film, The Mummy, Cruise spoke out about what the fans can expect from the follow-up to the 1986 high-flying drama. Although Cruise mostly played coy while talking about the sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, he did dish on several details.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There’s gonna be jets, very fast jets,” Cruise said during an interview with ET. “There’s gonna be an aircraft carrier, maybe two. And a wide range of jets.”

The Oscar-nominated star also said that one of the film’s most iconic scenes might be recreated.

“[There] may be a volleyball scene,” Cruise said. “Maybe. We’ll see. I have not told anyone in the world as much as I’ve just told you right now.”

In a previous interview with Access Hollywood, Cruise gave several details about what fans can expect from Top Gun: Maverick.

“Aviators are back, the need for speed,” Cruise said. “We’re going to have big, fast machines. It’s going to be a competition film, like the first one … but a progression for Maverick.”

Ever since there was confirmation that the movie is actually happening, Tom Cruise has been tight-lipped about the sequel in regards to the film’s storyline. However, Variety has reported that the Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation actor personally tapped his former co-star, Val Kilmer, to appear in the film.

“This latest project will be set in a world of drone technology and fifth generation fighters and explore the end of an era of dogfighting which made the original film so exhilarating,” the publication writes. “Other plot details are vague but Val Kilmer has gone on record that he was asked to come back to reprise the role of Iceman opposite Cruise’s Maverick.”

At this time, the shooting and release dates have yet to be announced. The latest reports surrounding the project are claiming that Joseph Kosinski is the top choice to direct the film. The director previously worked with Cruise on 2013 action drama Oblivion.

Tom Cruise isn’t the only former star excited for the sequel, Val Kilmer, who portrayed Cruise’s character’s rival Lt. Tom “Iceman” Kazanski, has also been vocal about reprising his role. During a Reddit AMA earlier this year, a fan asked about whether he was ready for the Top Gun sequel.

“Hell yes,” Kilmer said in response. “What a hoot it will be…”

The Batman Forever actor also shot down the rumors that he and Cruise butted heads while filming.

“(Tom) was a sweetheart,” Kilmer wrote. “We were all quite rowdy me and all the real flyboys and the actors, so I actually felt a little sorry for him cause we all had time to play and date the cute extras and zoom around San Diego in muscle cars, but Tom was always in some scene and never go to play with us…”

Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures