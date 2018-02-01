Tom Cruise Shares First Poster for ‘Mission Impossible 6’

Tom Cruise has been personally promoting the upcoming sixth Mission: Impossible film a lot lately and now the actor has shared the movie’s first poster.

The poster features a silhouette of Cruise over white background. Inside the outline of the actor is a mountain range with a helicopter flying high above it as someone, presumably Cruise’s character, hangs from it by a rope.

It also displays Cruise’s name in a bold red color as well as the previously revealed title for the film, Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

The poster reads that the film is “coming soon,” but it has been previously announced that the film will debut on July 27, 2018.

Check out the first poster for #MissionImpossible Fallout pic.twitter.com/6dxtZ6vayl — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) February 1, 2018

Cruise shared another new post, this time on Instagram rather than Twitter, in which he teased that the Mission: Impossible – Fallout trailer will air during the Super Bowl.

In the post, Cruise shared a new photo from the film which sees him and Rebecca Ferguson, who plays Ilsa Faust, staring at each other while standing in the middle of a room of mirrors.

“[Mission Impossible] trailer in 5 days,” Cruise captioned the post, which will be Sunday, Feb. 4, or the same day as the Super Bowl.

A recently released synopsis for the film reveals that the film sees “Ethan Hunt and his IMF team along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong.”

#MissionImpossible trailer in 5 days. A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise) on Jan 30, 2018 at 6:38am PST

Christopher McQuarrie, the writer and director of the new film as well as its predecessor, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, has also shared photos from the set and one picture revealed that Rogue Nation’s Sean Harris is returning as Solomon Lane.

In the previous film, Lane was “a former MI6 agent who went rogue and became the Co-Founder and Second-in-command of the Syndicate.”

At the end of the movie, Ethan Hunt and his team are able to trick Lane and lure him into a bulletproof glass cell where he’s sealed up, gassed to be knocked unconscious, and then taken into custody.

It appears as if, depending on the significance of Harris’ role in the new film, that this the first time a villain has returned to face off against the IMF (Impossible Missions Force) crew a second time.

As always, Cruise will star as Ethan Hunt in the new Mission: Impossible film. He, Ferguson, and Harris will be joined by other returning cast members Ving Rhames (as Luther Stickell), Simon Pegg (as Benjamín “Benji” Dunn), Michelle Monaghan (as Julia Meade-Hunt) and Alec Baldwin (as Alan Hunley).

It looks as if Jeremy Renner, who played William Brandt in both Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, will not be returning for the sixth installment of the franchise. However, Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill has been added to the cast.

