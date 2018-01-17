Tom Cruise Possibly Hurt in Another ‘Mission: Impossible’ Stunt Fall

Tom Cruise might be thinking about getting a stunt double after a stunt gone wrong on the set of Mission: Impossible 6 this week.

In a video clip from TMZ, Cruise can be seen attempting to leap onto the ledge of a window — but he slips on something before he’s able to get out.

A cameraman on the scene filmed in London says the actor was later seen using crutches, but that report remains unconfirmed.

Another video from TMZ shows Cruise, who has performed his own stunts for years, nailing the same stunt earlier this week.

The failed stunt and possible injury come several months after Cruise broke his ankle during a different failed stunt for the same movie. The 55-year-old actor slammed into a building as part of a stunt in August, but it did not go as planned.

While he had tried to run and jump from a platform onto another structure while wearing a safety wire, TMZ reports that he appeared to “leap too soon,” hitting the building.

He was seen pulling himself up and limping over to the film’s crew members, one of whom noticed and helped to maneuver him back to the platform, where he was then guided off set.

The injury shut down production of Mission: Impossible 6, as Cruise needed nine weeks for a full recovery. Paramount announced that the film was still on track for its July 2018 release.

Cruise is notorious for wanting to do his own highly-dangerous stunts. In previous films in the Mission: Impossible franchise, he has hung on the outside of an Airbus 400 on takeoff (MI: Rogue Nation) and has swung around on a Dubai skyscraper 1700 feet above the ground (MI: Ghost Protocol). On both of these previous stunts, Cruise managed to emerge unscathed.

He also did his own stunt in the recent reboot of The Mummy which included a plane crash in zero gravity, which he says took 64 takes to get right.

In September, it came out that Cruise was being partially blamed by the families of two people who died in a plane crash on the set of film American Made.

Court documents show that the estates for Carlos Berl and Alan Purwin claim that Cruise and the director, Doug Liman, contributed to the circumstances leading up to the fatal crash on September 11, 2015.

In the lawsuit, the film is described as a “high-risk, action-packed motion picture.” The families claim that “the demands of filming in Colombia, together with Cruise’s and director Doug Liman’s enthusiasm for multiple takes of lavish flying sequences, added hours to every filming day and added days to the schedule.”

Even though Cruise and Liman are not labeled as the defendants, they were specifically called out in the lawsuit.

The families claim that an executive producer for the film lodged a complaint with the insurance company about Cruise and Liman.

In response, the production company behind American Made has filed a counter-lawsuit against the Aviation corporation saying that the planes weren’t properly maintained.