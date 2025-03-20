‘The Young and the Restless’ and ‘Vice Squad’ Star Wings Hauser Dead at 78

Prolific character actor Wings Hauser, best known for his roles in Vice Squad and The Young and the Restless, has passed away.

His wife confirmed to Variety that he died in Los Angeles on March 15 of natural causes. He was 78.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He got his start from a small role in the 1967 war film First to Fight, and became famous for his third acting role in the 1982 crime thriller Vice Squad as abusive pimp Ramrod. From there, he appeared in several B-movies, comedies, and action flicks from the 80s all the way up to the 2010s.

Notable appearances of Hauser’s include his starring role as Captain Alvin Regency in Norman Mailer’s eccentric crime-mystery-comedy-drama-horror flick Tough Guys Don’t Dance, his recurring roles in Beverly Hills 90210, Roseanne, Magnum P.I., The A-Team, China Beach, and Walker: Texas Ranger, and his supporting role in 2010 cult horror hit Rubber—where a car tire comes to life and starts murdering people.

He was also known for his role in the long-running soap opera The Young and the Restless, where he played Greg Foster in 1977 and again in 2010.

His wife posted a statement honoring him on her Instagram and Facebook pages.

“Movie icon Wings Hauser took flight in the arms of his film and music partner, Cali Lili Hauser, at their studio this weekend,” his wife’s statement said. “Wings Hauser’s one of a kind, legendary career spanned 58 years in movies, TV and music working alongside many of the greatest artists in the industry and earning their respect.”

Hauser is survived by his wife, Cali, and his son, Cole Hauser, who starred on the Western drama series Yellowstone as Rip Wheeler.