'The Walking Dead' Star Ross Marquand on His Future With Marvel Cinematic Universe (Exclusive)

Ross Marquand is known for his role as Aaron on the AMC series The Walking Dead. However, the 41-year-old actor has also made an impact in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in three films and one TV series from Marvel Studios. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Marquand revealed if more Marvel projects are in the works.

"I sure hope so," Marquand exclusively told PopCulture. "I've been very lucky to work in the TWD universe, but also in the Marvel Universe and the kid me who used to read and draw Marvel Comics. I never thought I'd get to play in that sandbox, but any opportunity I get to play in there I definitely will jump at the opportunity. Most definitely."

Marquand starred as Red Skull (Stonekeeper) in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. In those two films, Red Skull took care of the Soul Stone which is responsible for the deaths of two main characters. Earlier this year, Marquand was seen in the movie Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness where he voiced the role of Ultron Sentries.

On the television side, Marquand voiced three different characters in the Marvel Series What If...? The series streams on Disney+ and explores alternate timelines in the multiverse that show what would happen if big moments in the MCU occurred differently. Marquand voiced Johann Schmidt / Red Skull, Infinity Ultron and Sub-Ultron Sentries in three episodes of the series. Season 2 of What If...? will premiere in early 2023, meaning Marquand could be back for more fun.

For now, Marquand is getting ready to enjoy the final episodes of The Walking Dead. "I was a fan of the show before I got on it and getting a chance to work with actors who I really genuinely admired for many, many years even before I saw them on The Walking Dead," Marquand said. "Getting a chance to actually work with and interact with these people was just, is a dream come true. There's been a lot of feelings coming up, a lot of bittersweet emotions coming up around the conclusion of this show for us, not only filming but also for the fans, of course. I hope they're happy with how we wrap things up because we really worked our asses off for the last 15 months on the show."