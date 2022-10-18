'The Walking Dead' Star Ross Marquand Talks Encountering New Zombies in Final Episodes (Exclusive)

The Walking Dead is about surviving the zombie apocalypse and as the show progresses the group has an idea of how to attack and kill them. But in Episode 19 of the final season of the AMC series, viewers saw a zombie who climbed up on a roof, opened doors and grabbed objects. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Ross Marquand, who plays Aaron on The Walking Dead, talks about what this unique zombie means for the group as the series comes to an end.

"I think they're all going to change their approach to how confident they are," Marquand exclusively told PopCulture. "They're certainly going to be a lot less cavalier when they're coming up against a new walker because they just don't know. It could be remnants of the whispers. It could be people trying to emulate the whispers style. It could be these new walkers that are just generally much smarter, more sentient, and are able to figure things out and develop motor skills. It's all very terrifying."

(Photo: Jace Downs/AMC)

Marquand also said that he loves the addition of a new type of zombie because "seeing fast-moving walkers, for me is arguably the most terrifying thing you could, could possibly witness." He also talked about how he's a fan of the films Dawn of the Dead and 28 days later which feature "fast-moving zombies."

Episode 19 also saw Aaron talk about his romantic partner Eric (Jordan Woods-Robinson) who died in Season 8. It's clear that Aaron hasn't gotten over Eric's death which has impacted him for the rest of the series. "I think it's impacted him immensely because, you know, providing a safe place for his daughter, Gracie and for all the communities is, has become his chief focus," Marquand stated. "The loss of Eric was such a huge, huge blow and, and I think he'd never really fully recovered from it. I think it made him a much darker individual.

"And now moving forward, he's not taking any chances. He used to be the guy that would give everyone a great number of chances. And I think now he's become a lot more ruthless. In his approach to people, he doesn't give people as many chances as he used to, which I think is probably for the best in this particular apocalypse."