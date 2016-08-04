'The Suicide Squad' Star Peter Capaldi Was Once Questioned in Connection to Bombing

✖

In a new interview with The Guardian, star of the upcoming DC reboot The Suicide Squad Peter Capaldi revealed that he once had a brush with the law when he was a young man living in the UK. The Scottish actor explained that his accent got him noticed by the law. "In 1975, in York (I must have been 17): there was a bomb explosion," Capaldi explained. "It was 3 am, I was with some pals and we were picked up by the police who, hearing our Scottish accents, seemed to connect us to the explosion. We were taken in for questioning, which was scary, but it didn’t take them long to suss out these fey youngsters were incapable of a bomb plot."

While Capaldi is best known to sci-fi fans as the 12th Doctor in Doctor Who, Capaldi is set to be one of the supervillains in James Gunn's upcoming film The Suicide Squad. Capaldi is set to play Thinker, who is a supervillain who often faced off against The Flash in the original comics. Gunn excitedly shared a look at Capaldi's Thinker in one of the teaser trailers with the caption "Capaldi speaks!"

While 2016's Suicide Squad was seen as a real misfire, Gunn is hoping to give the rag-tag group of bad guys a better shot in the 2021 pseudo reboot. "This is the Suicide Squad through the vision of James Gunn," producer Peter Safran explained to Total Film. "It’s very much The Dirty Dozen meets Guardians Of The Galaxy. The reason that the studio was so keen to do this with James is to get that great thing he brings to the table – the comedy, the heart, the action, the look... He had a very specific vision for the film, which he pitched from day one as a 1970s war caper movie." According to Gunn, he loves "tales of redemption of bad characters who become good, or find some hint of goodness in themselves."

"I loved [writer] John Ostrander’s original run on Suicide Squad [comics in the 1980s]," Gunn told Total Film. "The basic elements of that squad were what excited me, that it was a group of B-rate supervillains who were used as human fodder in black-ops missions by the US government. The idea of putting these sad-sack supervillain soldiers in this huge war film was exciting to me."