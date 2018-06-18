‘The Sandlot’ Gang Reunites 25 Years Later at Los Angeles Dodgers Game

The Sandlot gang has gotten back together 25 years after the film premiered to take in a Los Angeles Dodgers game together.

In a photo shared to Twitter by Patrick Renna — who played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the film — the majority of everyone’s favorite Beast-fearing baseball team stood proudly in Dodgers jersey’s bearing their film nicknames.

In addition to Renna, the picture (from left to right) features Victor Di Mattia (Timmy Timmons), Shane Obedzinski (Tommy “Repeat” Timmons), Tom Guiry (Scotty Smalls), Grant Gelt (Bertram Weeks), Chauncey Leopardi (Michael “Squints” Palledorous), Marty York (Alan “Yeah-Yeah” McClennan) and Brandon Quintin Adams (Kenny DeNunez).

The film’s director, writer and narrator David Mickey Evans is also in the photo, standing next to Adams.

Noticeably, one member of the crew is missing, however. While there is no explanation, Mike Vitar — who played Benjamin “Benny” Franklin Rodriguez — was not present for the iconic moment.

Vitar found himself in some legal trouble back in 2016, after serving up a brutal beatdown to a grad-student who he believed to have broken into the gated community in which he lived in order to hand out tainted Halloween candy to children.

A firefighter now by occupation, Vitar and a fellow firefighter reportedly assaulted the man so viciously that his pulse stopped at one point and they then had to administer life-saving techniques to revive him.

Vitar avoided jail time for the assault, but was to complete 90 hours of community service, attend weekly anger management classes, and pay a $2,000 fine. He was also reportedly required to pay restitution to the victim.

While Vitar has opted to step out of the spotlight, the rest of the Sandlot crew got together another time in early 2018 to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary by recreating a cast photo.

The photo was shot as a part of TODAY Show segment marking the big moment. Along with the photo, the cast talked about their experiences and what life is like for them now.

“It’s been crazy,” said York. “I mean, it definitely gets you in places for free. I can’t walk through a Las Vegas casino without someone yelling ‘Yeah-Yeah!’”

Renna then joked about what happened when he played The Sandlot for his son for the first time. “I showed (my son) the movie for the first time, and … well, he’s really big on Moana,” Renna quipped.

The Sandlot debuted in theaters on April 7, 1993, earning a box office revenue of over $30 million on a budget of only $7 million. It has since gone on to be considered by many to be a cult classic.