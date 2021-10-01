‘The Many Saints of Newark’: How to Watch ‘The Sopranos’ Movie Prequel

The Many Saints of Newark, the new Sopranos movie prequel has finally arrived, and we have all the details on how fans can watch the exciting new crime drama. The film held its world premiere at the Tribeca Fall Preview on Sept. 22 and is in theaters as of Oct. 1. At the same time, The Many Saints of Newark will debut on HBO Max, where subscribers of the streaming service can have the option of watching it from the comfort of their own homes if they prefer.

The Many Saints of Newark is co-written and produced by Sopranos creator David Chase and is directed by Alan Taylor. The film had to shift release dates a few times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It was initially set to open in theaters in 2020 but was moved to March 2021. It was later moved again, this month, to its new fall premiere date. The film’s story leaps back decades in the Sopranos mythology and takes place during the Newark riots of 1967. The Many Saints of Newark focuses on Dickie Moltisanti (played by actor Alessandro Nivola), who is Christopher Moltisanti’s father. Christopher was Tony Soprano’s nephew and protégé, famously played by Michael Imperioli on the series. Additional actors in the new film include Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Ray Liotta, and Vera Farmiga.

Sadly, Sopranos star James Gandolfini passed away in 2013, but his legacy lives on in the film through his son Michael, who portrays the younger version of his father’s character, Tony Soprano. Recently, Michael sat down with PopCulture.com to talk about The Many Saints of Newark, and he shared a little about what it was like to step into his father’s shoes. “I’d say the biggest challenge was, I was a little older than I was playing and after diving into the series, I really understood that Tony and the show and how we thought,” he said.

Michael continued, “There were times in the movie where I’d want to attack or maybe be sarcastic or push something off in a very Tony way and Alan really helped me be like, ‘He’s not there yet. He’s not that confident. He’s not that angry. He’s not that cynical yet.’ And sort of tone it back so that he could come into that and get hardened to over the arc of the movie.”

The Many Saints of Newark is in theaters now and will also be available to stream for 30 days on HBO Max. For more on the movie and all your Sopranos news, keep it locked to PopCulture.com for the latest.