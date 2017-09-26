‘Lost Boys’ Prequel Musical in Development

Thanks to its hunky heartthrobs and exploration of rebellious teenagers, The Lost Boys is one of the most beloved vampire films of the ’80s. Just as memorable as any performance, character or line of dialogue is the film’s music, so it comes as no surprise that a musical set before the events of the film from Grammy-winning singer/songwriter G Tom Mac is being developed, per Broadway World.

“That’s something I’ve been working on for some years in development,” G Tom Mac revealed. ” I wanted to give a backstory to the characters and tell where they came from, and how they became vampires, and their rebellious nature and youthful uniqueness, yet keeping in line with the humor that worked so well with the horror in the film.”

The musical, entitled “A Lost Boys Story,” will have its soundtrack released in October in hopes of drumming up excitement and support of an actual stage production.

G Tom Mac makes the perfect choice to craft this musical, as he created the title track for the original film, “Cry Little Sister.”

Originally released in 1987, The Lost Boys is currently receiving a resurgence in popularity, as a TV series based on the film is also in development.

The planned TV series, helmed by Veronica Mars and iZombie showrunner, was an ambitious project that intended to run for seven seasons. Much like the musical, the seasons would be set before the events of the film.

The CW was developing the series, with each season taking place in a different decade, exploring the core group of vampires from the original film throughout various time periods.

Currently, the TV series has yet to advance in its production and hasn’t shot a pilot, but depending on the popularity of the upcoming musical, the project could advance sooner rather than later.