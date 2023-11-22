Zac Efron's Wrestling Movie 'The Iron Claw' Getting Special Early Screenings

The Iron Claw is getting the early screening treatment. This week, A24 announced that the professional wrestling movie starring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White will have special early screenings on Dec. 13. Fans can get tickets by clicking here, and the film will get a nationwide release on Dec. 22. The Iron Claw cast also includes Harris Dickinson, Stanley Simons, Maura Tierney, with Holt McCallany and Lily James.

"The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports."

Bringing THE IRON CLAW to YOU. Get tickets now for early access screenings nationwide on December 13. In theaters everywhere December 22. pic.twitter.com/LGHRXsjZrS — A24 (@A24) November 21, 2023

Efron plays Kevin Von Erich in the film. When speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Efron said working on The Iron Claw helped him become more interested in pro wrestling. "Now after of course, this story and telling this story, I'm fascinated with the sport and shout out to all the wrestlers out there, all the warriors out there man," Efron said, per Fightful. "It's such a difficult sport but all those guys out there... I have just the utmost respect for the sport. So, soon to be an even bigger fan."

Efron also admitted that his parents didn't like him and his brother watching wrestling. "It's interesting I didn't get that into it when i was younger, my parents didn't like having it on because me and my little brother and I would get into it right after, so they didn't like us jumping off the couch and fighting." Efron said.

Kevin Von Erich saw the movie during the Dallas premiere and enjoyed watching Efron play him. "He's something else," Von Erich said on the red carpet. "I met him last night and we had dinner. These guys are devoted professionals. They looked into this and they were all about me. That's what they do. I admire it. It's a real craft." Von Erich was also asked about giving Efron any advice. "He's a big big star. He didn't need any help from me," Von Erich stated. "I'm sure he would have been polite and listened to me, but he didn't need it."