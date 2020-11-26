The Internet Is Divided Over the CGI Version of 'Clifford the Big Red Dog'
The original Sonic the Hedgehog design is getting a run for its money after Paramount on Wednesday unveiled the first look at its CGI Clifford the Big Red Dog. The lovable big red dog that fans have come to know and love in their childhoods doesn’t look quite as innocent and loveable now, though, with some social media users saying Clifford looks more like a big dog "drenched in the blood of his enemies."
The nightmare-inducing sneak peek was released via the first official teaser trailer for the upcoming film. Celebrating "the pets that inspire us to [love big]," the 19-second clip showed four dogs of varying sizes – from small to medium to large – lined up. As the camera panned across them, fans were in for a treat when a much larger dog rounded out the lineup, Paramount officially debuting Clifford in all of his gloriousness, complete with his iconic red coat.
It’s here: your very first look at Clifford The Big Red Dog! #CliffordMovie hits theatres next year, but today we’re celebrating the pets who inspire us to #LoveBig. 🐾 ❤️ Share a pic of your favorite pet to help us spread the love! pic.twitter.com/CGRn8M8QYL— Clifford Movie (@CliffordMovie) November 25, 2020
Based on the book series by Norman Bridwell, Clifford the Big Red Dog is set to follow the adventures of Emily Elizabeth, played by Darby Camp, and Clifford. After meeting a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she wakes up in her tiny New York City apartment to find a giant 10-foot hound. The film does not yet have a release date, though it is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2021.
Fans of the original book series, however, may not be crowding the theaters to see the film if their first reactions to Clifford are any clue. As people watched the teaser Wednesday, many couldn’t help but react in shock at the CGI version of Clifford, which many felt was unsettling. Some, though, seem to already be sold on the design, praising those working behind the cameras for creating exactly what Clifford is: a big red dog. Keep scrolling to see the mixed reactions.
Therapist: Clifford the big red dog isn't real. He can't hurt you
Clifford the big red dog in real life: pic.twitter.com/7nsYS3DANB— Joel H (@joelfoal) November 25, 2020
clifford is already drenched in the blood of his enemies and he isn't finished. pic.twitter.com/pb4TWe22KV— a sinkhole of rats (@Kathriller) November 25, 2020
Everyone: “Wow I can’t wait to see what the live action Clifford The Big Red Dog looks like!”
Clifford: *Looks like Big Red Dog*
Everyone: pic.twitter.com/jKEbPg5eOu— Zach•BLM (@og_starr) November 25, 2020
Live action Clifford the big red dog proves once again that nothing I love from my childhood is sacred pic.twitter.com/c8gS45Xcrd— John Kling (@johndkling) November 25, 2020
why does the live action Clifford look like a lab covered in ketchup chip dust? pic.twitter.com/a7IIZmY04H— em, is a pan (@emaraven11) November 26, 2020
What more do you want? Clifford is: A. Big
B. Red
And C. A dog.
Movie Clifford is all 3 of those things. pic.twitter.com/GKrPeF24jV— Cole 🦕 #Reassemble (@Cole_TDB) November 26, 2020
"I signed my name in the devil's book, rolled in the blood of my enemies, and now I'm a big red dog." -Clifford apparently https://t.co/2pWlNfXbRI— rachel conner (@theanxiouszebra) November 25, 2020
Remember when Sonic had a bad design and they changed it? They should do the same with Clifford pic.twitter.com/nnSgQ6vlKL— Wings 2020! (@let346312) November 25, 2020
I REALIZED WHY CLIFFORD FELT A LITTLE OFF. HE DIDNT HAVE HIS COLLAR pic.twitter.com/k5AQKbEQqu— ❄️AjepArt ⛄️ (@AjepArts) November 26, 2020
Clifford, I’m worried about you....,... pic.twitter.com/GDxXvIsdla— haley schreier (@hayz950) November 25, 2020
First impressions are important pic.twitter.com/wMz8NQWNSH— Jayden Marvel (@GemBiscuits) November 25, 2020
Not even REMOTELY big enough. Look how MASSIVE this animal is...And did they spray paint him? pic.twitter.com/ihHm6Kl0Vb— The Drive-In Podcast (@thedriveinpod) November 25, 2020
Hol up. Is he CGI or y'all just paint a dog red without his consent? 😩— 🦇Bruised Wayne🦇 (@Bruisedwayne69) November 25, 2020
I'm confused what people were expecting? He's a big red dog. They animated a big red dog. pic.twitter.com/jFQzwrqa8x— M.C. Myers (@filmobjective) November 25, 2020