The Internet Is Divided Over the CGI Version of 'Clifford the Big Red Dog'

The original Sonic the Hedgehog design is getting a run for its money after Paramount on Wednesday unveiled the first look at its CGI Clifford the Big Red Dog. The lovable big red dog that fans have come to know and love in their childhoods doesn’t look quite as innocent and loveable now, though, with some social media users saying Clifford looks more like a big dog "drenched in the blood of his enemies."

The nightmare-inducing sneak peek was released via the first official teaser trailer for the upcoming film. Celebrating "the pets that inspire us to [love big]," the 19-second clip showed four dogs of varying sizes – from small to medium to large – lined up. As the camera panned across them, fans were in for a treat when a much larger dog rounded out the lineup, Paramount officially debuting Clifford in all of his gloriousness, complete with his iconic red coat.

It’s here: your very first look at Clifford The Big Red Dog! #CliffordMovie hits theatres next year, but today we’re celebrating the pets who inspire us to #LoveBig. 🐾 ❤️ Share a pic of your favorite pet to help us spread the love! pic.twitter.com/CGRn8M8QYL — Clifford Movie (@CliffordMovie) November 25, 2020

Based on the book series by Norman Bridwell, Clifford the Big Red Dog is set to follow the adventures of Emily Elizabeth, played by Darby Camp, and Clifford. After meeting a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she wakes up in her tiny New York City apartment to find a giant 10-foot hound. The film does not yet have a release date, though it is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2021.

Fans of the original book series, however, may not be crowding the theaters to see the film if their first reactions to Clifford are any clue. As people watched the teaser Wednesday, many couldn’t help but react in shock at the CGI version of Clifford, which many felt was unsettling. Some, though, seem to already be sold on the design, praising those working behind the cameras for creating exactly what Clifford is: a big red dog. Keep scrolling to see the mixed reactions.