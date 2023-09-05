'The Exorcist: Believer' Trailer Sets New Chapter of Horror Franchise

It's been 50 years since The Exorcist was released in theatres and made a major impact on the horror movie genre. And to celebrate the anniversary, Univeral Pictures is relating a direct sequel of the film, The Exorcist: Believer. The movie studio released the second trailer of the supernatural horror film which begins back Ellen Burstyn who played Chris MacNeil in The Exorcist. The new movie also stars Leslie Odom, Jr., Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, Lidya Jewett and Olivia Marcum. The Exorcist: Believer will be released in theatres on Oct. 6.

The official synopsis states: "Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Odom). On his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine (Marcum), disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil."

The Exorcist: Believer, is directed by David Gordon Green who also wrote the screenplay with Peter Sattler. Jason Blum, David Robinson and James G. Robinson are the producers of the film, and the executive producers are Green, Danny McBride, Stephanie Allain, Ryan Turek and Atilla Yücer. The movie is the sixth of the franchise and the first since 2005 when Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist was released. Following, The Exorcist: Believer, another Exorcist movie (called The Exorcist: Deceiver) will be released in 2025. Another untitled Exorcist movie is also in the works.

While speaking with Deadline last year, Bloom talked about what fans can expect from his Exorcist films. "I'm really excited about The Exorcist," he said. "The first person I approached when we picked up the film was David Gordon Green. I thought what David did with Halloween was great and I think he really found a great balance of respecting the original intellectual property, but also bringing something new to it. So it didn't feel like a retread. So I was really happy when he wanted to do The Exorcist and we're starting production really soon. We're already setting up a framework and thinking about a trilogy. We also have a great cast."