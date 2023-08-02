'The Exorcist' 50th Anniversary: Iconic Horror Movie Coming to 4K

"The Exorcist" was first released in 1973, and will now be available to watch in 4K resolution this September.

The Exorcist is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. In honor of the occasion, the iconic horror movie is getting a new 4K Ultra HD Disc release. As part of the year-long centennial celebration for the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros. Studio, the groundbreaking supernatural film will be available on 4K Ultra HD Disc and Digital for the first time, this September.

In a press release, Warner Bros. states: "Celebrating the 50th anniversary of its 1973 release, on September 19 The Exorcist will be available to purchase on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc from online and in-store at major retailers and available for purchase Digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu and more." The studio adds, "The Ultra HD Blu-ray Discs include both the 1973 theatrical version of the film and the 2000 Extended Director's Cut of the film which features eleven additional minutes of footage not seen in theaters." Fans will be able to purchase the film on 4K Ultra HD Disc and Digital on Sept. 19.

(Photo: Warner Bros)

The Exorcist was directed by William Friedkin, and written by William Peter Blatty, as based on a 1971 novel that he'd written of the same name. It tells the story of a young girl named Regan (Linda Blair) who becomes possessed by a demon, who claims to be the devil but goes by Pazuzu. Two Roman Catholic priests, Father Damien Karras, S.J. (Jason Miller) and Father Lankester Merrin (Max von Sydow) come to perform an exorcism, but the demon puts up a relentless fight, wearing the two men down and making this already difficult challenge seemingly impossible. In addition to Blair, Miller, and Von Sydow, the film also stars Ellen Burstyn, Lee J. Cobb, Jack MacGowran and real-life priest Father Thomas Bermingham.

The Exorcist has had quite the reputation since its release, as its production was plagued with controversial circumstances. There are at least nine deaths connected to the film, including that of MacGowran. However, while The Exorcist has been labeled a "cursed" movie, it is still critically acclaimed and widely revered.

It was nominated in 10 categories at the 46th Academy Awards, taking home two Oscars: Best Screenplay – Based on Material from Another Medium and Best Sound. It also won four Golden Globes that same year: Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture for Blair, Best Director – Motion Picture for Freidkin and Best Screenplay – Motion Picture for Blatty. It also went on to spawn four more films as well as a TV series.