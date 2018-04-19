‘The Equalizer 2’ Official Trailer Released

After production delays pushing The Equalizer 2 into 2018, the official trailer has finally been released.

Watch the trailer for The Equalizer 2 in the video above.

The dynamic duo that brought the world The Equalizer and The Magnificent Seven is back for The Equalizer 2. Denzel Washington appears in the sequel’s trailer as Robert McCall, and Antoine Fuqua is also set to return as the director — something fans were excited about after hearing that the sequel would be made.

In the trailer, we see McCall come out of “retirement” once again to utilize his set of formidable skills and emerge as an avenging angle, ready to take down anyone who brutalizes the helpless.

“All enemies are not created equal,” the film’s tagline reads.

“They killed my friend. So I’m going to kill each and every one of them,” McCall says during the trailer, “and the only disappointment is that I only get to do it once.”

Given the success of The Equalizer at the box office, it had long been suspected that the film would get a sequel.

“The Sequalizer” was originally set to release in September 2017, but was pushed back along with Jumanji among all the reboots and sequels Sony was set to produce.

The Equalizer 2 is set to premiere July 20, which is almost a month earlier than what was reported last year. The bumped-up release date could mean that studio execs didn’t want the film premiering in an already-busy month of August (Universal’s Scarface reboot and Jason Statham’s shark movie The Meg are both set to premiere that month.)

While the sequel was originally slated to premiere in September, filming didn’t actually start until around that time.

“The script is done. We start shooting right after Labor Day, maybe right before labor day depending on Denzel’s schedule,” producer Todd Black said in 2016. “So Equalizer 2 will start shooting in September of next year, maybe earlier depending on another movie that we’re shooting with Denzel before that.”

The film marks the second edition in what could end up a franchise, which Black says has been a longtime dream of Washington’s.

“He’s always wanted to do a franchise, and he liked the Bourne movies, the earlier ones,” Black said. “I’ve had a friendship with him for 27 years and we’ve talked about him doing a franchise character, so when my partners and I got the right to Equalizer, we were like, ‘Let’s get Denzel to finally do one. This could be the one.’”

The Equalizer 2 will be Washington and Fuqua’s fourth film together, with the first being 2001’s Training Day, which earned Washington an Academy Award.