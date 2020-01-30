‘The Crow’ Reboot in the Works

A reboot of The Crow might finally live to see the light of day. According to BloodyDisgusting.com, a new reboot of The Crow is officially back in active development. This news comes almost two years after it was reported that Jason Momoa and director Corin Hardy had exited the project, which was originally planned for an Oct. 11, 2019 release date.

The Crow, which is based on a comic from James O’Barr, follows Eric as he comes back from the dead and seeks revenge on those who killed him and his fiancée. Samuel Hadida’s Davis Films, Highland Film Group, and Electric Shadow previously obtained the rights to make the film and are expected to still be involved in the project. There will reportedly be a new writer and director for the upcoming film.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Back in September 2017, The Hollywood Reporter reported that a reboot of The Crow was in the works at Sony with Momoa set to star. However, come March 2018, the Aquaman star detailed that he was not attached to the project any longer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on May 31, 2018 at 9:15am PDT

“I’ve waited 8 years to play this dream role. I love you @corinhardy and @sonypictures unfortunately I may have to wait 8 more,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Not our team. But I swear I will. James O’Barr sorry to let you down I won’t on the next. This film needs to be set free. And to the fans. Sorry. I can’t play anything but what this film deserves and it needs love. I’m ready when it’s right. Love u Corin aloha j.”

Previously, in 2014, O’Barr talked about what he expected from the then-upcoming adaptation of the film (a reboot of the original film, which starred the late Brandon Lee and premiered in 1994, has been in development at various points over the years). In an interview with Korsgard’s Commentary, O’Barr explained that he wanted the upcoming remake to make its own mark.

“We’re not remaking the movie, we’re readapting the book. My metaphor is that there is a Bela Lugosi Dracula and there’s a Francis Ford Coppola Dracula, they use the same material, but you still got two entirely different films,” he said. “This one’s going to be closer to Taxi Driver or a John Woo film, and I think there’s room for both of them – part of the appeal of the Crow comics after all is that they can tell very different stories after all.”

“Part of the appeal of The Crow comics, after all, is that they can tell very different stories,” he added.