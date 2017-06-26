Screenwriter Tapped To Bring ‘The Conjuring 3’ To Life

After multiple announcements of spin-offs and spin-off sequels being released related to The Conjuring, word has officially come that a follow-up to the original series is on its way, with The Conjuring 3 being written by David Leslie Johnson, according to Deadline.

Johnson is no stranger to the world of James Wan‘s horror-verse, having previously written The Conjuring 2. Additionally, he has previously written the Nightmare on Elm Street reboot and also Orphan.

Wan has directed both films in the original Conjuring franchise, with the filmmaker expected to return to help craft the upcoming sequel, but it is unclear exactly what his involvement will be. Most likely, he will be passing directorial control to another filmmaker. Most recently, Wan has been working on bringing Aquaman to life with Jason Momoa starring in the lead role.

The plot of the upcoming film is unknown, but based on the two previous films, The Conjuring 3 will continue to explore the case files of Ed and Lorraine Warren, who have been played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga.

The franchise created by Wan has proven to be a dominating force in the world of movies since the first film’s premiere in 2013. The two Conjuring films themselves have earned nearly $640 million worldwide. Additionally, the films have garnered a number of spin-offs and spin-off sequels.

The Conjuring told the tale of the Warrens rushing to the aid of a family who believed their home to be haunted by a nefarious spirit, with the Warrens attempting to discover the origins of the evil entity. Also featured in the film was the story of Annabelle, a supposedly haunted doll that the Warrens took into their home and surrounded with religious blessings to control the dark entity.

The franchise’s first spin-off, Annabelle, didn’t make as big of a splash as The Conjuring but was enough of a hit to score a sequel, with Annabelle: Creation hitting theaters later this summer. Coming next year will be a spin-off from The Conjuring 2 based on the demonic nun, which will be directed by Corin Hardy, hitting theaters on July 18, 2018.

The original film’s sequel proved to be so rife with content, in fact, that another spin-off from The Conjuring 2 was recently announced, which would explore the Crooked Man entity, another stand-out element the film created.