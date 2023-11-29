'The Book of Clarence' Official Trailer Released

A new biblical epic film is set to hit theatres next month. This week, Sony Pictures released the official trailer of The Book of Clarence, which takes a look at the rise of Jesus Christ. The movie is directed and written by Jeymes Samuel and will hit theatres nationwide on Jan. 12.

"From visionary filmmaker Jeymes Samuel, The Book of Clarence is a bold new take on the timeless Hollywood era Biblical epic," the official synopsis states. "Streetwise but struggling, Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) is trying to find a better life for himself and his family, make himself worthy to the woman he loves, and prove that he's not a nobody. Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, a journey through which he finds redemption and faith, power and knowledge. The Book of Clarence Official Soundtrack features new music by Jeymes Samuel, JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi and more."

Stanfield stars in the movie with, Omar Sy, Anna Diop, RJ Cyler, David Oyelowo, Micheal Ward, Alfre Woodard, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, with James McAvoy and Benedict Cumberbatch. Samuel is also a producer along with Jay-Z, James Lassiter and Tendo Nagenda.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Samuel describes how his upcoming film stands out. "It's the first biblical movie of its kind where it shows the regular person and stays with the regular person," he said. "It's just about a regular hustler in the hood trying to find his way. He makes these mistakes and gets himself into a lot of trouble, but in getting himself into trouble finds himself on the road of self-discovery, redemption and ultimately awakening. And I think it's the first movie, one that's a drama and not a straight comedy, that is about that regular dude."

Samuel also praised Stanfield for his role in the film. "LaKeith is a generational talent. He's a man of 1,000 faces. When he cries, you cry with him. When he laughs, you laugh with him," Samuel said. " And I think it's really important to find the protagonist that, as you see him, they take you along the journey with them. As soon as you lay eyes on Dustin Hoffman in The Graduate, you're on whatever ride he's going on. And that's the same feeling LaKeith brings."