A Teenaged Boy’s Dream Becomes a Hiliarious Nightmare in ‘The Babysitter’ Trailer

The concept of a young boy having an attractive babysitter dates back to the early days of virtually any young boy having a crush on a girl who watched over him who most likely was only a few years older than him. In Netflix‘s The Babysitter, this trope is explored to hilarious and gruesome results, as you can see in the trailer above.

The film follows Cole (Judah Lewis), who is madly in love with his babysitter Bee (Samara Weaving). She’s cool and awesome in all the ways Cole is not. One evening while Bee is babysitting, Cole witnesses the unthinkable. Now he must survive a night full of first kisses, first broken hearts, and first encounters with homicidal maniacs (played by Bella Thorne, Andrew Bachelor, Robbie Amell, and Hana Mae Lee).

This is only the most recent of Netflix’s attempts to combine horror with humor, having debuted Little Evil last month.

In that film, Adam Scott (Big Little Lies, Parks & Rec) and Evangeline Lilly (Ant-Man, Lost) star in this offbeat comedy about love, family, and the Antichrist. Gary has just married the love of his life, Samantha, and is now the stepfather to her quirky 5-year-old son, Lucas (Owen Atlas). But he soon finds himself in increasingly odd situations around the child, which drives him to believe his new stepson may actually be the spawn of Satan.

Bella Thorne has a busy month ahead of her in the horror world, as she starred in the latest installment in the Amityville Horror franchise, Amityville: The Awakening.

In the sequel, Belle, her little sister, and her comatose twin brother move into a new house with their single mother Joan in order to save money to help pay for her brother’s expensive healthcare. But when strange phenomena begin to occur in the house including the miraculous recovery of her brother, Belle begins to suspect her Mother isn’t telling her everything and soon realizes they just moved into the infamous Amityville house.

Amityville: The Awakening debuts on Google Play for free on October 12 and as a limited theatrical release on October 28.

The Babysitter premieres on Netflix October 13.