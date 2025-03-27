‘That ’90s Show’ Star Sam Morelos Lands Movie Role After Netflix Series’ Cancellation

After That ‘90s Show’s cancellation in 2024, Sam Morelos has landed a new movie.

Deadline reports that the actress, 19, has been cast in the Paramount Pictures feature adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s 2019 bestselling novel, Regretting You.

Morelos joins new cast members Clancy Brown and Ethan Samuel Costanilla, as well as previously announced actors Allison Williams, Dave Franco, McKenna Grace, Mason Thames, Willa Fitzgerald, and Scott Eastwood. In Regretting You, a “shocking car wreck takes the lives of two family members, unlocking a series of secrets, lies, and regrets. The people left behind can’t move forward without looking at the past.”

That ’90s Show. Sam Morelos as Nikki in episode 206 of That ’90s Show. Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2024

Josh Boone is directing and writing the movie, with the first draft written by Susan McMartin. Robert Kulzer is producing for Constantin Film alongside Brunson Green for Harbinger Pictures, Anna Todd for Frayed Pages Media, and Flavia Viotti. Hoover, Williams, Franco, and Grace are executive producing.

Morelos previously starred on the That ‘70s Show sequel series as Nikki Velasco. The series only ran for three seasons, with Netflix axing the show last fall on a cliffhanger. She can also be seen in the films Summer of 69, Descendants: The Rise of Red, Swallowing Shadows, Forgetting Nobody, and Extraordinary Night. As of now, Regretting You is the only upcoming project that Morelos is working on, but it shouldn’t be long before she adds more to her resumé.

Regretting You is the latest film adaptation of one of Colleen Hoover’s books. In 2017, Katie Leclerc and Ryan Cooper led Confess, an adaptation of 2015’s novel of the same name. Last year, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni led It Ends with Us, which came with quite the controversy surrounding the film and the actors, and it is ongoing. Anne Hathaway, Josh Hartnett, and Dakota Johnson will star in Verity, Hoover’s 2018 psychological thriller.

Regretting You is set to release in theaters on Oct. 24. As of now, it’s unknown if the casting is done, but with the film coming out later this year, it’s likely that aspect is done, or at least very close to being done. Meanwhile, Hoover adaptations can certainly be either a hit or a miss, like most of her books, so it should be interesting to see how Regretting You does. It’s unknown what role Sam Morelos will play, but it will be something that fans can look forward to come October.