‘Terminator 6’ Gets a Summer Release Date

The Terminator is coming back, just as he promised. After a ton of talk about the sixth installment in James Cameron’s Terminator franchise, the film has finally received a release date.

Terminator 6, which is currently untitled, will hit theaters on July 26, 2019.

Cameron is aiming to get the franchise back to its roots with the upcoming film, as he’s producing the film himself. Tim Miller, who found success with the 2016 smash-hit Deadpool, will be directing Terminator 6.

Yeah, yeah, we know…you’ll be back. Paramount’s UNTITLED TERMINATOR PROJECT returns July 26, 2019. — Exhibitor Relations (@ERCboxoffice) September 27, 2017

Fans of the franchise will enjoy the nostalgia factor accompanying the new movie, as two of the original stars have already confirmed a return to their roles. Both Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton are set to appear in the film.

As far as the story goes, Terminator 6 will act as a sequel to Judgement Day, rather than the a continuation of the existing films. Cameron confirmed to THR that T6 will ignore the events of movies 3-5, exiling them to an alternate timeline of sorts.

“This is a continuation of the story from Terminator 1 and Terminator 2,” Cameron said. “And we’re pretending the other films were a bad dream. Or an alternate timeline, which is permissible in our multi-verse. This was really driven more by [Tim] than anybody, surprisingly, because I came in pretty agnostic about where we took it. The only thing I insisted on was that we somehow revamp it and reinvent it for the 21st century.”