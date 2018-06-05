Is Linda Hamilton in ‘Terminator 6’? Newly Leaked Photo Has Fans Buzzing

Many Terminator fans have been wondering if Linda Hamilton will return for the franchise’s upcoming sixth film, and now a newly leaked photo is leading fans to buzz even more.

See The Photo Here

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photo, Hamilton can be seen posing with a fan, and sporting a short, bleached blonde hairdo, as reported by TheTerminatorFans.com.

While there is technically no official confirmation that Hamilton is filming Terminator 6, the fan photo was snapped in Madrid, Spain, which is where the film crew landed before reportedly moving on to Almeria to film something involving a helicopter crash.

Reports that Hamilton is in fact co-starring in the new film surfaced in 2017 when her Terminator co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger told fans at an event that the actress had begun training for the film — as well as when James Cameron mentioned it around the same time — though she does not appear publicly confirmed it.

At a separate event that took place in early 2018, Schwarzenegger announced that the new Terminator film would be shooting from “June to the middle of October,” before also announcing, “so I am in that.”

“I am looking forward to coming back as the T-800 model,” he added. “It’s gonna be great with Tim Miller as the director and Jim Cameron is kind of supervising the whole thing.”

Many wondered if Schwarzenegger would be up to filming a new Terminator movie after undergoing major heart surgery in March. The former California “Governator” had to have a valve replaced in his heart, but luckily came through the surgery with no serious complications.

Daniel Ketchell, who works with Schwarzenegger, tweeted a message to fans the day after the operation, explaining in more detail exactly what took place.

“Yesterday, Governor Schwarzenegger underwent a planned procedure at Cedars-Sinai [Medical Center] to replace a pulmonic valve that was originally replaced due to a congenital heart defect in 1997,” Ketchell stated.

“That 1997 replacement valve was never meant to be permanent, and has outlived its life expectancy, so he chose to replace it yesterday through a less-invasive catheter valve replacement,” he added.

“During that procedure, an open-heart surgery team was prepared, as they frequently are in these circumstances, in case the catheter procedure was unable to be performed,” Ketchell continued.

Finally, Ketchell stated that “Governor Schwarzenegger’s pulmonic valve was successfully replaced” and that he was “recovering from the surgery and is in stable condition.”

“We want to thank the entire medical team for their tireless efforts,” Ketchell concluded.

Schwarzenegger later sent out a personal message to fans that he was up and doing well.

“It’s true: I’m back! I went to sleep expecting to wake up with a small incision and woke up with a big one – but guess what? I woke up, and that’s something to be thankful for,” the actor wrote in a tweet. “Thank you to the doctors & nurses. And I’m truly filled with gratitude for all of the kind messages.”