Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals ‘Terminator 6’ Filming Start Date

Terminator fans rejoice! Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed the filming start date for the sixth installment of the action franchise.

While speaking to The Arnold Fans.com, Schwarzenegger divulged that Terminator 6 will start shooting in summer 2018.

“We are starting to shoot Terminator 6 in June to the middle of October, so I am in that,” he said. “I am looking forward to coming back as the T-800 model. It’s gonna be great with Tim Miller as the director and Jim Cameron is kind of supervising the whole thing.”

It was also announced that Schwarzenegger will begin filming Kung Fury: The Movie (a feature-film version of the short by the same name) almost as soon as he finishes shooting the new Terminator.

There are several other projects in the pipeline for the former “Governator” as well, with him also telling the outlet, “Then we are finishing off the script now on Triplets, which is sequel to Twins. Then they are also writing King Conan. Then we just made a deal to do a series of westerns on television, so we are looking forward to that.”

One thing Schwarzenegger interestingly did not mention was Expendables 4, but Randy Couture, a co-star of the franchise, did.

“I’m excited about Expendables 4,” Couture said. “Right now, we’re scheduled to start filming in August and hopefully we’re able to stay on schedule. It sounds like we’re coming back to Bulgaria, which is exciting. I’ve spend a lot of time in Sofia and Varna and I’m excited to come back. I love the people (there), I love the food and I’m excited to come back.”

Schwarzenegger not specifically mentioning Expendables 4 could be nothing, or it could be that he does not have a featured role this time around.

Considering that Couture says it begins filming in August if 2018, which is right after Schwarzenegger says he will begin filming on Terminator 6, one could deduce that Schwarzenegger may have scheduling conflict.

However, he only had a cameo in the first film, and a smaller role in the second, so it stands to reason that he may be able to find some time to at least shoot another cameo or a bit-part role.

Schwarzenegger and Couture are not the only action stars spilling details on upcoming flicks, as during a recent TV interview, Die Hard star Bruce Willis spoke about state of the script for that franchises’ possible sixth installment.

While speaking with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, the host asked Willis about the rumors of another Die Hard sequel. “Yeah, I think so,” Willis confidently responded to Fallon’s inquires of whether or not the reports of a Die Hard 6 happening are true.

Willis also revealed that he was heading out to California soon to “see what the script looks like,” which generated a huge applause from the show audience. While Willis’ comments are more implicit than explicit, it is at least confirmation that a script is in the works and being seriously worked on.

Additionally, Fallon mentioned the recent news that Die Hard was among the list of films added to the National Film Registry, which is curated by The Library of Congress.