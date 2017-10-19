‘Terminator 6’ to Begin Filming in March 2018

Arnold Schwarzenegger promised us he’d be back, and his iconic Terminator is returning sooner than you thought.

James Cameron is bringing Schwarzengger and Linda Hamilton back for the sixth installment of the franchise in 2019, and it’s about to start shooting in just a few months. According to My Entertainment World, the untitled project is set to begin filming in March.

The site also lists three locations for the shoot, and Terminator is heading to Budapest, Hungary and Spain.

Deadpool director Tim Miller is helming the project, with Cameron returning to produce. Cameron, who created the franchise, previously revealed that the film would act as a sort of reboot, ignoring the events of every Terminator film following Judgement Day.

So that means Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator: Salvation and Terminator: Genisys will all be stricken from the official canon.

Earlier this year, Miller had hinted that the film could start shooting in March, but this acts as a more solid confirmation.

The new Terminator film is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2019.

