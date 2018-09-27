Arnold Schwarzenegger Reunites With Linda Hamilton on Set of New ‘Terminator’ Movie

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a new photo from the set of the new Terminator, reuniting with co-star Linda Hamilton on her birthday.

“Happy birthday to my dear friend Linda Hamilton. One of my favorite co-stars, a true badass, and a wonderful human being. I’m pumped to be back together again,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

Schwarzenegger and Hamilton are working on the sixth Terminator movie, which will be a direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day. James Cameron, who created the franchise with Gale Anne Hurd, is returning as a producer. Deadpool‘s Tim Miller is directing. Production started in June.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year, Miller said Cameron was “f– terrified” about asking Hamilton to come back. Cameron and Hamilton were married from 1997 to 1999.

“It took me a week just to get up the nerve. No, that’s not true. Linda and I have a great relationship. We’ve stayed friends through the thick and thin of it all. And she is the mother of my eldest daughter,” Cameron said.

“I called her up, and I said: ‘Look, we could rest on our laurels. It’s ours to lose, in a sense. We created this thing several decades ago. But, here’s what can be really cool. You can come back and show everybody how it’s done,’” Cameron continued. “Because in my mind, it hasn’t been done a whole lot since the way she did it back in ’91.”

The rest of the cast will include Mackenzie Davis as Grace, an assassin; Gabriel Luna as a Terminator; Natalia Reyes as Dani Ramos; and Diego Boneta as Dani’s father.

Luna recently shared photos of the training he was getting from Schwarzenegger. “The big man and I aren’t shooting today, but we don’t take days off,” the Agents of SHIELD actor wrote.

The new film ignores the events of the Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator: Salvation and Terminator Genisys, which were all made without Cameron’s involvement. Genisys was a particularly disappointing project that was supposed to start a new trilogy but failed with critics and audiences in 2015.

“I think Cameron and [director Tim] Miller came up with a concept where they can continue on with the T-800 but make a whole new movie,” Schwarzenegger said in a recent interview about the project. “What they are doing now with this one is basically to just take a few very basic characters, like Linda Hamilton’s character and my character, and dismiss everything else. Just move away from all these rules of the timeline and other characters.”

Terminator 6 hits theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.

Photo credit: TriStar Pictures