‘Ted’ Actress Claims She Was Drugged and Sexually Assaulted by Producer

Actress Jessica Barth is accusing producer David Guillod of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2012 when he was working as her manager.

In a blog post last week, the Ted actress detailed the accusations but did not name Guillod as her abuser until Thursday. Barth told The Wrap she went to the LAPD with the claims for the second time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Here’s How Many Women Have Accused Danny Masterson of Sexual Assault

Back in 2012, Barth tried to press charges but ultimately dropped the case when Guillod threatened to sue her. She decided to come forward with the allegations again after another woman recently reached out to her describing similar alleged incidents with the producer.

Guillod’s attorney told The Wrap that the case was dropped after Barth originally made the accusations due to lack of evidence.

“This allegation was initially made five years ago and was fully investigated by LAPD at that time,” his attorney, Thomas M. Ferlauto said.

“Witnesses were interviewed whose version of events belied and completely contradicted Ms. Barth’s and LAPD determined the charges to be unfounded. No criminal or civil case was ever brought against Mr. Guillod,” he continued.

More: Accuser Says Kevin Spacey Began Sexual Relationship With Him at 14 Years Old

Barth says that her now-husband Danny Cusumano was a witness and that he can corroborate her story.

“Nothing was found to be unfounded. I just stopped pursuing it because he threatened to sue me,” Barth said. “I wasn’t in a place emotionally or financially to take him on legally.”

In her blog post, Barth said that she blacked out during a dinner with Guillod after having some wine.

“The next thing I remember is waking up at home with six hickeys on my neck,” she wrote.

“I was horrified. I was completely and utterly confused and I was sick to my stomach,” Barth added. “Through email, he tried to play it off as a silly make-out session between friends. He sent me message after message begging that we talk and letting me know how upset he was and that he couldn’t sleep because of the pit in his stomach.”

Barth claimed that Guillod had made prior sexual advances at her before the incident. She agreed to go to the dinner because another woman, Survivor’s Remorse actress Felisha Terrell, was going to be there.

“There were some inaccuracies in the story as I recall it. If I felt these accusations were 100 percent true I would not have remained a client. As a woman in this business, I am both supportive and inspired by women speaking their truth,” Terrell said.

After publishing the post on her blog, Barth says that she received an email from a woman claiming to have had a similar experience.

“She titled the email with his name. I immediately had shivers from head to toe,” Barth said. “The woman said that she had a similar experience, which was horrific … She said it was about three years ago.”

Barth also has come forward with allegations against Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein, saying that he propositioned her for sex in a hotel room in 2011.