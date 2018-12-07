Tara Reid Files $100 Million ‘Sharknado’ Lawsuit

Sharknado star Tara Reid has reportedly filed a $100 Million lawsuit against the producers of the film over some slot machines.

According to The Blast, the actress claims that the producers are “licensing her image” for the gambling devices and not consulting or compensating her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The outlet explains that Reid has accused both Asylum Entertainment and SYFY Media Productions of “false endorsement and misappropriation of celebrity likeness.”

Per the court documents filed on Dec. 6, Reid feels that the producers of the Sharknado films sold her likeness to “manufacturers of slot machines, gambling products and beer makers, who in turn have marketed their product with her likeness, and continue to wrongfully trade and profit therefrom.”

She goes on to say that while she did sign promotional agreements for starring in the film series, her contract specifically stated that her appearance could not be used for things such as “tobacco, gambling, hygiene or sexual products.”

Reid is demanding no less than $100 million from the producers for breach of contract, and she is also requesting that the courts keep them from continuing to use her face on the slot machines.

The American Pie actress has found herself in the headlines quite a bit in 2018, with the other most recent occasion being when she responded to claims that she was removed from a flight due to unruly behavior.

“I was taking a flight to [N.Y.C.] to shoot a movie. I had [pre-arranged] flight plans to bring my 3-month-old puppy dog with me which is my emotional support dog,” she stated. “I had every right to bring my dog. I had doctor and veterinarian legitimate paperwork showing he could travel with me at the time of the flight in question which I showed to the Delta flight crew persons.”

“The flight attendant wanted me to put my dog in its carry on and in the overhead bin which was an absurd request considering animals cannot breathe in there, let alone an incident such as this one which took place some time ago and that puppy unfortunately died in that very similar overhead bin, therefore I refused to comply with this ridiculous request,” Reid continued.

“Then the flight attendant suggested that I put my puppy in the belly of the plane,” she added. “I again refused another ridiculous suggestion, seemed to me there was no reasonable options offered to me at the time. What I knew for a fact is that I was not going to abandon my dog. I gracefully declined and deboarded the plane on my own accord without any incident and as you can see in the video no disturbance took place.”

Reid was eventually able to board a new plane, which carried her to her destination without further incident. “Within minutes I was back on another plane with a different (Dog friendly) airline which accepted that I carry my dog on the plane with me on my lap heading to my destination,” she explained. “I arrived safely to NYC.”

At this time, the Sharknado producers do not appear to have publicly commented on Reid’s lawsuit.