SZA Enters ’10 Day Vow of Silence’ in India Amidst ‘One of Them Days’ Release

SZA is taking a much needed sabbatical after promoting her first feature film One of Them Dayz, which she starred alongside Keke Palmer. The R-rated comedy follows two friends who have to figure out how to pay their rent while keeping their friendship intact after one of their boyfriends steals their rent money. “The Weekend” singer also had to juggle touring and filming the project before its release.

“I’m in India and they bout to take my phone in 7 hours for a 10 day vow of silence😭 ,but I COULD NOT MISS RELEASE DAY !! I swear to God this was the most unique experience of my entire life ! When I signed on for this movie I literally didn’t think a single thing through other than “gaddamn I love Issa and Keke what an honor,” she announced in an Instagram post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She thanked her acting coach and co-stars for the experience, which she calls transformative. She also thanked EP Issa Rae, noting, “Thank you for seeing something in me at any point !! Yall are insane for picking someone w NO acting experience to co star 😂but dammit !!! I CAN NEVER THANK YOU ENOUGH FOR YOUR PATIENCE TRUST AND UNDERSTANDING. I need you both to know This changed my life .”

Deadline reports the film turned out to be a hit, surpassing other bigger budgeted releases domestically opening weekend. Universal’s Wolf Man reboot was expected to reach No. 1 on domestic box office charts, but One of Them Days seemingly shot to the top.

“One of Them Days” opened at No. 2 on the higher end of expectations with $11.6 million from 2,675 North American venues over the weekend and an estimated $14 million through the extended Martin Luther King Jr. holiday frame. Against a trim $14 million budget, the well-reviewed funny film is shaping up to be a major commercial win for Sony,” Variety notes.