Sylvester Stallone's Most Ludicrous Movie Is Streaming Free Now

Sylvester Stallone has been known for some wild movies throughout the years, and one of the most ludicrous is now streaming free online. Fans of the action star can head over to YouTube and check out Over The Top, Stallone's 1987 sports drama about a long-haul turned professional-arm-wrestling-hopeful. To clarify, the word "ludicrous" in no way indicates a negative view of the film, as its plot is so absurd that it's actually a lot of fun to watch.

In the movie, Stallone plays a dad named Lincoln Hawk who wants to reconnect with his estranged son, Michael, played by David Mendenhall. However, as the father and son attempt to bond, Michael's grandfather, Jason Culter (Robert Loggia), works to keep his former son-in-law from having a good relationship with the boy. Cutler even hires men to try and kidnap Michael, though thankfully Lincoln swoops in to rescue him. Lincoln and Michael eventually make it to the World Armwrestling Championship in Las Vegas, where Lincoln make sit all the way to the championship match, and, against all the odds, secures the win. Frankly, there may not have been a better title for the movie than Over The Top.

Over The Top feels a bit like a parody of Rocky, which earned Stallone two Oscar nominations in 1977 and spawned an enduring franchise. Most recently, Stallone helped launch the Creed films, which spinout from Rocky. Creed focuses on Adonis Creed, the son of Rocky Balboa's late friend Apollo Creed, and stars Michael B. Jordan in the lead role. Adonis is a rising-star boxer, and Rocky is his mentor and trainer.

The first Creed was co-written and directed by Ryan Coogler (Black Panther), and it premiered in 2015. A sequel, Creed II, was released in 2018 and was directed by Steven Caple Jr. from a screenplay co-written by Stallone. The franchise also has a third film in the works, currently titled Creed III, that is set to open in theaters on Nov. 23 2022. It will be Jordan's directorial debut film, though Stallone will not be part of the project, as Creed II was his final outing in the Creed franchise.

Balboa is actually not necessarily gone for good, however. In 2019, Stallone revealed that there are plans to continue his story, post-Creed II, with the legendary fighter training an undocumented immigrant with big boxing dreams. "Rocky meets a young, angry person who got stuck in this country when he comes to see his sister. He takes him into his life, and unbelievable adventures begin, and they wind up south of the border," Stallone said of the planned film. "It's very, very timely."