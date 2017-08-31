‘Super Troopers 2’ Red Band Teaser Released

A new teaser for the upcoming Super Troopers sequel has arrived and it promises hilarious new shenanigans from the officers of the Vermont State Police Department.

Filming for the movie wrapped earlier this summer. The sequel was made possible after the comedy troupe, Broken Lizard, raised about $4.4 million through a crowdfunding campaign.

Super Troopers 2 is being directed by Jay Chandrasekhar, who also directed the original. The film stars Chandrasekhar alongside Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter and Erik Stolhanske.

New additions to the cast include Rob Lowe, who will be playing a Quebecois mayor and former professional hockey player, and Jesse Hughes, of Eagles of Death Metal. There are also rumors that country music icon Willie Nelson could have a cameo, according to Consequence of Sound.

Heffernan, who played Rod Farva in the original flick, shared on social media that the sequel has finished the editing and post-production process.

“We’ve been in post for the last 8 months, always looking at an unfinished product,” Heffernan wrote. “Now we get to watch the film in all its glory…. and that is an amazing feeling.”

He also explained the finished product has been shipped off to Fox Searchlight and will share the plan for the film.

“It’s painful to wait for this process because we’re dying to share this film with you, but each step takes us closer,” he concluded. “Again, we could not have done this without you and we thank you for all of your help.”

Super Troopers 2 is set to hit theaters on April 20, 2018.