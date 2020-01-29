Super Bowl 2020: Every Movie Trailer to Watch For

The 2020 Super Bowl is almost upon us, with the big game set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 2 between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Almost as big a draw as the game itself are the commercials, which often recruit big name stars to star in the priciest ad spots on television.

In between those will be several major movie trailers, though The Hollywood Reporter reports that many studios are opting not to air their trailers during the game due to astronomical prices. While there may be fewer trailers, that doesn’t mean there won’t be any at all, and several expected blockbusters will be airing new footage on Sunday.

Scroll through to see which trailers are expected to drop during the Super Bowl.

‘Mulan’

Naturally, Disney will be in the mix on Sunday, with one of its possible trailers assumed to be the final one for its upcoming live-action remake of Mulan, which is expected to be released online during the game. It’s also possible that Disney will drop trailers for the upcoming Pixar films Onward and Soul, while 21st Century Fox may offer spots for The Call of the Wild and The New Mutants.

‘F9’

The next installment in the Fast & Furious franchise will be released in May, and a trailer is set to arrive on Friday, Jan. 31 at a concert in Miami, where one of the movie’s stars, Ludacris, will perform alongside Cardi B, Ozuna, Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth. A shortened version of that spot will likely air during the big game, much like Universal Pictures’ rollout for last year’s Hobbs & Shaw.

‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

Another installment film from Universal, Minions: The Rise of Gru is a sequel to 2015’s Minions and a prequel to the Despicable Me series. Insiders say that a trailer for the film will air during Sunday’s game.

‘A Quiet Place Part II’

A Quiet Place 2, the sequel to the 2018 thriller starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt arrives on March 2020 and its final trailer is the first of three expected spots from Paramount Pictures to air during the pre-game.

‘Sonic The Hedgehog’

After the reaction to the first trailer Sonic the Hedgehog prompted Paramount to entirely rethink the design of the titular character, Sonic will make another appearance in a new trailer shortly before its Feb. 14 release.

‘SpongeBob: Sponge On The Run’

The newest SpongeBob movie, which hits theaters in May, really does have everything.

Move over halftime, this year it’s all about the pre-game. We’ve got car chases, robots, flashbacks, and…Snoop Dogg! The only thing missing is Gary! 🔍 Check out our (pre-) big game spot and don’t miss #SpongeBobMovie in theatres this May. pic.twitter.com/99U6x0oV5T — SpongeBob Movie (@SpongeBobMovie) January 29, 2020

