‘Strangers 2’ Director Reveals Details About The Film And Its John Carpenter Influences

Hitting theaters this weekend is 47 Meters Down, the Mandy Moore-starring thriller about a cage diving trip gone wrong, resulting in the diver being stranded in the ocean as a shark looms about. Director Johannes Roberts spoke to Dread Central about that film, but also gave plenty of info about his next project, The Strangers 2.

The first film, which starred Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman, showed a couple heading to a remote cabin after a wedding, only to be interrupted by uninvited guests who were hellbent on terrorizing the two.

As far as the sequel goes, Roberts said, “It’s going to be great, I hope. I’m in week two of filming. It’s Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman, and they’re f**king great. It looks absolutely incredible.”

The strengths of Bryan Bertino’s original film were how many mysteries he left unanswered, making the whole series of events feel random and chaotic, with the viewer thinking the same things could happen to them.

“I love Bertino’s film, I think it’s an amazing movie and tonally this movie is going to fit very well into that universe,” gushes Roberts. “It has a real strong emotional heart, which the first one did, and it has a very cool retro feel to it, a lot of sort of references.”

“I mean, I always bring a lot of John Carpenter with me because that’s what I grew up on, but also maybe going back a bit earlier to the seventies movies, from Don’t Look Now to Duel, the Spielberg movie, even Christine a bit, the John Carpenter movie,” Roberts revealed of how his film compares to the previous installment. “All of these influences are finding their way into the movie, but I think it’s going to be a real fantastic movie. I’m super excited about it.”

Bertino and Ben Katai have written the script for the sequel, whose synopsis is as follows:

“The film follows a family whose road trip takes a turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park and after the power goes out they decide to hunker down for the night in a borrowed trailer. Under the cover of darkness, three familiar masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test their every limit.”

The Strangers 2 does not yet have a release date.