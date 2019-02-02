Steven Spielberg Settles $10 Million ‘Jurassic World’ Lawsuit

Legendary director, Steven Spielberg and his company Amblin Entertainment, reached a deal after being sued by Frederick Zaccheo in a merchandising deal.

According to The Blast, Zaccheo sued Universal City Studios and Amblin Entertainment after Jurassic World producers allegedly failed to meet their part of a deal made with Zaccheo over the use of a slogan. So Zaccheo sued them for $10 million and Universal City Studios in return sued him.

The deal was that Zaccheo would give the company a right to use the slogan “Save the Dinos” in part of the film’s marketing campaign. The slogan in turn appeared in several viral videos, with clips that showed Bryce Dallas Howard’s character, Clair Dearing trying to save Jurassic World‘s dinosaurs from extinction.

The original deal was set at $50,000 on the terms that the film not promote the slogan on merchandise such as clothing, as well as, not to use it for promotion towards charitable, environmental, animal rights or endangered species efforts, because his venture produces similar apparel that holds that phrase.

If the slogan were used, it needed to promote “in connection with the other branding associated with the JURASSIC PARK / JURASSIC WORLD franchise” which Zaccheo claimed they did not do.

This was to avoid confusion of the “use of the phrase in connection with the upcoming film, and its anticipated massive advertising and marketing campaigns and substantial merchandising efforts, to interfere with his project and its goals.”

After shirts, socks and other similar style merchandise were sold with the slogan on it, is when Zaccheo filed the lawsuit for $10 million for alleged trademark infringement and breach of contract.

In retaliation, the director’s company denied the allegations and requested the suit be thrown out. They then pushed back by saying Zaccheo didn’t have the trademarks to file in the first place and that the slogan was protected by the first amendment. As a result, Universal City Studios counter-sued Zaccheo claiming that they paid him to use the phrase.

The studios and Zaccheo did reach an agreement after documents were filed by Zaccheo stating an “agreement to resolve this matter.”

Spielberg is known for directing some of Hollywood’s most popular films like Jaws, E.T. the Extra Terrestrial and Lincoln, and recently made headlines for his comments directed towards Netflix films.

“We are accustomed to being highly competitive with television,” he said after stating that Netflix movies don’t deserve Oscars. “The difference today is that a lot of studios would rather just make a branded tentpole — you know, guaranteed box office hits from their inventory of branded successful movies that take chances on smaller films. Those smaller films that studios used to make routinely are now going to Amazon, Hulu and Netflix.”